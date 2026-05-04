MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. Announces Warrant Extension

May 04, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the expiry date of 5,733,885 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "November 2024 Warrants") and 133,333 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "December 2024 Warrants").

The November 2024 Warrants were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts and in connection with the RTO transaction (as previously announced on a news release on November 21, 2024).

The December 2024 Warrants were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement of units of common shares.

The initial exercise price of the November 2024 Warrants and the December 2024 Warrants is $1.00 and remains unchanged.

The November 2024 Warrants had an original expiry date of May 20, 2026. The December 2024 warrants had an original expiry date of June 2, 2026. The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of the November 2024 Warrants and the December 2024 warrants by an additional six months such that the November 2024 Warrants will expire on November 20, 2026, and the December 2024 warrants will expire on December 2, 2026 (the "Extension"). All other terms and conditions of the November 2024 and the December 2024 Warrants will remain unchanged.

The Extension is subject to final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"); however, the CSE has granted an exemption from the requirement of Section 6.7(c) (no warrants having been exercised in the last six months) of CSE Policy 6 to permit the Company to undertake the Extension. No action will be required on the part of the holders of the November 2024 and December 2024 Warrants to give effect to the Extension, and replacement warrant certificates will not be issued. Original warrant certificates must be presented to the Company in order to exercise any of the November 2024 and December 2024 Warrants.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Yifftach Biel, Chief Financial Officer

DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.