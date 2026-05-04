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Italy Investigates Detention of Nationals After Gaza Aid Flotilla Interception
(MENAFN) Authorities in Rome have opened an investigation into the detention of two Italian nationals following the interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla by Israeli forces, according to reports.
The inquiry relates to an operation that took place on the night of April 29 in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, where several vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla were stopped while attempting to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
The investigation was initiated after prosecutors received three formal complaints. Two of these concern activists Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, who were reportedly taken from Italian-flagged ships and remain in detention.
According to reports, the case includes allegations against unidentified individuals on charges such as kidnapping, robbery, and causing damage that could have led to a shipwreck.
As part of the legal process, Italian investigators are expected to seek international judicial cooperation from Israeli authorities through a formal request.
The flotilla involved in the incident had set out to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, with initial vessels departing from Barcelona in mid-April and the main group sailing from Sicily later in the month.
The incident occurred hundreds of nautical miles from Gaza, which has been under a long-standing blockade for years, contributing to a severe humanitarian situation affecting millions of residents, according to reports.
The inquiry relates to an operation that took place on the night of April 29 in international waters near the Greek island of Crete, where several vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla were stopped while attempting to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza.
The investigation was initiated after prosecutors received three formal complaints. Two of these concern activists Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, who were reportedly taken from Italian-flagged ships and remain in detention.
According to reports, the case includes allegations against unidentified individuals on charges such as kidnapping, robbery, and causing damage that could have led to a shipwreck.
As part of the legal process, Italian investigators are expected to seek international judicial cooperation from Israeli authorities through a formal request.
The flotilla involved in the incident had set out to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, with initial vessels departing from Barcelona in mid-April and the main group sailing from Sicily later in the month.
The incident occurred hundreds of nautical miles from Gaza, which has been under a long-standing blockade for years, contributing to a severe humanitarian situation affecting millions of residents, according to reports.
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