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Poland Prepares for Post-Ukraine War Surge in Arms Smuggling
(MENAFN) Polish authorities are anticipating a rise in illegal weapons trafficking once the Russia–Ukraine war comes to an end and have introduced a new cross-border initiative to address the potential security risk, according to reports.
Officials said a significant increase in organized criminal activity linked to arms smuggling is expected in the period following the conflict. The Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBSP) stated, “A sharp increase in this activity is expected in the near future, particularly in the context of serious and organized crime,” highlighting concerns over the spread of illicit weapons networks.
To respond to these risks, the CBSP has launched an initiative known as “Trident,” designed to enhance law enforcement capacity in identifying and disrupting firearms trafficking connected to the war in Ukraine.
Speaking to a Polish newspaper, a senior officer from the CBSP’s organized crime division said that history shows post-conflict periods are often followed by an increase in illegal weapons entering black markets. He warned that there is a real possibility of firearms and ammunition being moved across borders from Ukraine into neighboring states and further into the European Union once the fighting ends.
Polish officials have also previously expressed concern that the conclusion of the war could strengthen criminal organizations involved in arms trafficking, as well as contribute to the recruitment of individuals with combat experience into such networks.
Officials said a significant increase in organized criminal activity linked to arms smuggling is expected in the period following the conflict. The Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBSP) stated, “A sharp increase in this activity is expected in the near future, particularly in the context of serious and organized crime,” highlighting concerns over the spread of illicit weapons networks.
To respond to these risks, the CBSP has launched an initiative known as “Trident,” designed to enhance law enforcement capacity in identifying and disrupting firearms trafficking connected to the war in Ukraine.
Speaking to a Polish newspaper, a senior officer from the CBSP’s organized crime division said that history shows post-conflict periods are often followed by an increase in illegal weapons entering black markets. He warned that there is a real possibility of firearms and ammunition being moved across borders from Ukraine into neighboring states and further into the European Union once the fighting ends.
Polish officials have also previously expressed concern that the conclusion of the war could strengthen criminal organizations involved in arms trafficking, as well as contribute to the recruitment of individuals with combat experience into such networks.
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