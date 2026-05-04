Tamil Nadu Polls: Vijay's TVK Falls Short, Congress To 'Take A Call'

Congress to 'take a call' on Tamil Nadu

With results of Tamil Nadu assembly polls showing that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-turned-politician Vijay will fall short a few seats from majority in the 234-member assembly, AICC In-charge Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar said on Monday that he has given a report to Congress leadership and they will "take a call on Tamil Nadu". Congress, which fought the assembly polls as part of the DMK-led coalition, is poised to win five seats in Tamil Nadu.

Chodankar said youth and women voted for TVK in large numbers. "The people of Tamil Nadu, they voted for a change. Especially the youngsters and women have moved towards TVK and that's why TVK is getting such large numbers. I have already submitted a report to our Congress President, Kharge ji, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul ji, and General Secretary of the Organisation Venugopal ji. All of them will take a call on what to do in Tamil Nadu," he told ANI.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has also congratulated Vijay. "Congratulations @actorvijay @TVKVijayHQ on a spectacular electoral success on debut. Bravo!" he said in a post on X.

Vijay's Remarkable Electoral Debut

Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. His party was leading in 99 constituencies and won 10 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to ECI results at 5 pm.

Vijay is likely to seek support from smaller parties to reach the half-way mark of 118 seats. Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift in Tamil Nadu, which has seen power alternating between the alliances led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)