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Missile Strike On Merefa: Death Toll Climbs To Five, 19 Injured

Missile Strike On Merefa: Death Toll Climbs To Five, 19 Injured


2026-05-04 08:31:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from the Russian strike on the town of Merefa in the Kharkiv region has increased to five, with 19 people injured.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

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UkrinForm

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