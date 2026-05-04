As Part Of I Want To Go Home Project, 70 Collaborators Leave For Russia - Coordination Headquarters
This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by Bohdan Okhrimenko, head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
“In the context of traitors and collaborators, I would like to remind you that the I Want to Go Home project is active in Ukraine. The project's website features stories and photos of our citizens who have been convicted of treason and collaboration. We proposed an algorithm: If Russia is ready to take them, then they-on the condition of the return of our prisoners and civilians-can move to Russia. Under this scheme, 70 collaborators have currently left for Russia,” he said.
As reported by Ukrinform, on July 25, 2024, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War presented the state project I Want to Go Hom for the exchange of collaborators and traitors for Ukrainian citizens who have been taken captive.Read also: Over thousand Ukrainians held captive by Russia since 2022 – Coordination Headquarters
In April of this year, the Coordination Headquarters reported that the I Want to Go Home project website featured 404 profiles of convicted collaborators who wish to leave for Russia on the condition that Ukrainians are returned from Russian captivity.
Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.
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