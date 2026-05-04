FMCG Major Jyothy Labs' Q4 Profit Falls 12 Pc To Rs 67.5 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) FMCG major Jyothy Labs Limited on Monday reported a 12.33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY26.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 67.5 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26), down from Rs 77 crore in the corresponding period previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its exchange filing.

Despite the drop in profitability, revenue from operations rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 717 crore, compared to Rs 666 crore in the year-ago quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

Operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter, with EBITDA declining 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 96.7 crore from Rs 112.3 crore in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin also contracted to around 13 per cent, compared to nearly 17 per cent in the same period last year, the FMCG firm said in its filing.

Alongside its quarterly results, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share.

It has set June 29 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend payout. The dividend will be disbursed on or after July 14.

Commenting on the financial performance of Q4 FY26, M. R. Jyothy, Chairperson and Managing Director, Jyothy Labs Limited said that the FY26 presented the sector with challenges on both demand and costs.

“While consumption remained uneven for much of the year, the second half saw a clear improvement, with Q4 delivering strong volume growth across the portfolio,” she stated.

“Fabric Care and Personal Care led the recovery, while Dishwash volumes held steady despite price competition and higher grammage offerings across the market,” she added.

She added that input costs rose sharply towards the end of the year, driven by crude-linked inflation and developments in West Asia.

“Calibrated pricing actions have been taken, though the full impact is yet to flow through. As a result, margins may remain under pressure in the near term,”

she explained.