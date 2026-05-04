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Poland Warns of Post-War Surge in Illegal Arms Trafficking
(MENAFN) Polish authorities expect a rise in illegal weapons trafficking once the Russia-Ukraine war comes to an end and have launched a new regional initiative aimed at addressing the anticipated security challenge, according to reports.
The Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBSP) said a significant increase in illicit arms activity is expected in the near future, particularly linked to organized crime networks.
“A sharp increase in this activity is expected in the near future, particularly in the context of serious and organized crime,” the CBSP said.
As part of its response, the agency has introduced a project called “Trident,” designed to strengthen law enforcement cooperation and improve capabilities for detecting and preventing firearms smuggling connected to the war in Ukraine.
Officials involved in the program warned that the conclusion of armed conflicts has historically been followed by the uncontrolled spread of weapons into illegal markets. They expressed concern that firearms and ammunition could be trafficked from Ukraine into neighboring countries and further into the European Union once hostilities end.
Polish security officials also raised concerns that post-war conditions could empower criminal groups and increase recruitment opportunities for individuals with combat experience.
According to reports, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Spain, Ukraine, and Moldova are expected to take part in the initiative, which is planned to run for around two years with a budget of approximately €1.5 million.
The broader context of the conflict dates back to February 2022, when martial law was declared in Ukraine following the start of Russia’s military operations, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation.” The measures introduced at the time have since been extended multiple times.
The Central Investigation Bureau of Police (CBSP) said a significant increase in illicit arms activity is expected in the near future, particularly linked to organized crime networks.
“A sharp increase in this activity is expected in the near future, particularly in the context of serious and organized crime,” the CBSP said.
As part of its response, the agency has introduced a project called “Trident,” designed to strengthen law enforcement cooperation and improve capabilities for detecting and preventing firearms smuggling connected to the war in Ukraine.
Officials involved in the program warned that the conclusion of armed conflicts has historically been followed by the uncontrolled spread of weapons into illegal markets. They expressed concern that firearms and ammunition could be trafficked from Ukraine into neighboring countries and further into the European Union once hostilities end.
Polish security officials also raised concerns that post-war conditions could empower criminal groups and increase recruitment opportunities for individuals with combat experience.
According to reports, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Spain, Ukraine, and Moldova are expected to take part in the initiative, which is planned to run for around two years with a budget of approximately €1.5 million.
The broader context of the conflict dates back to February 2022, when martial law was declared in Ukraine following the start of Russia’s military operations, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation.” The measures introduced at the time have since been extended multiple times.
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