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Amity University Online Unveils“AONSAT 2026” Scholarship Pathways In Online Higher Education
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 4 May 2026: Amity University Online, one of India's leading online universities, has announced the launch of the Amity Online National Scholarship Aptitude Test (AONSAT) 2026, a one-of-its-kind initiative in the higher education segment. The AONSAT is designed to identify academic potential nationwide and unlock wider access to higher education through a merit-led scholarship model.
The first AONSAT, scheduled for Sunday, 10 May 2026, marks a significant step towards creating a more accessible, aspirational, and opportunity-driven pathway for learners across undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
Learners today are increasingly seeking greater flexibility, affordability, and value from their education choices. Therefore, AONSAT has been conceptualised as a large-scale scholarship initiative that goes beyond conventional admissions support. By creating a transparent, online-proctored, competitive aptitude-based platform, the initiative is aimed at recognising merit early and enabling deserving learners to access stronger financial support as they pursue their academic goals.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, said,“Higher education today must do more than open doors. It must actively create pathways for talent to be identified, supported, and nurtured. AONSAT reflects a larger shift in how institutions must think about access, merit, and opportunity. Across India, there are countless capable learners whose aspirations are often shaped by financial realities and limited visibility of opportunity. Through AONSAT, we want to build a credible and scalable platform that rewards potential and encourages learners to take the next step in their academic journey with greater confidence. For us, this is not just a scholarship initiative. It is part of a broader commitment to making quality higher education more inclusive, aspirational, and aligned with the ambitions of a new generation of learners.”
The scholarship structure under the Amity Online National Scholarship Aptitude Test (AONSAT) has been designed to reward top performers across both undergraduate and postgraduate categories. Rank 1 winners will receive a 100% scholarship on the full fee, with one winner each for UG and PG. Rank 2 winners will receive a 50% scholarship on the full fee, with two winners each for UG and PG, while Rank 3 winners will receive a 20% scholarship on the full fee, with three winners each for UG and PG. In addition, qualified candidates will also be eligible for up to 25% scholarship on the first semester fee, widening the reach of the initiative beyond only the top rankers. This test will be conducted through online proctored mode, and there are no registration charges to appear for the exam.
This unique initiative reflects a wider shift in higher education from passive access to active opportunity creation. By bringing together scale, transparency, and merit recognition within a single national initiative, Amity University Online is helping shape a model where scholarships are not merely financial support mechanisms, but strategic enablers of aspiration, academic progression, and social mobility.
The first AONSAT, scheduled for Sunday, 10 May 2026, marks a significant step towards creating a more accessible, aspirational, and opportunity-driven pathway for learners across undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
Learners today are increasingly seeking greater flexibility, affordability, and value from their education choices. Therefore, AONSAT has been conceptualised as a large-scale scholarship initiative that goes beyond conventional admissions support. By creating a transparent, online-proctored, competitive aptitude-based platform, the initiative is aimed at recognising merit early and enabling deserving learners to access stronger financial support as they pursue their academic goals.
Speaking on the launch, Mr. Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, said,“Higher education today must do more than open doors. It must actively create pathways for talent to be identified, supported, and nurtured. AONSAT reflects a larger shift in how institutions must think about access, merit, and opportunity. Across India, there are countless capable learners whose aspirations are often shaped by financial realities and limited visibility of opportunity. Through AONSAT, we want to build a credible and scalable platform that rewards potential and encourages learners to take the next step in their academic journey with greater confidence. For us, this is not just a scholarship initiative. It is part of a broader commitment to making quality higher education more inclusive, aspirational, and aligned with the ambitions of a new generation of learners.”
The scholarship structure under the Amity Online National Scholarship Aptitude Test (AONSAT) has been designed to reward top performers across both undergraduate and postgraduate categories. Rank 1 winners will receive a 100% scholarship on the full fee, with one winner each for UG and PG. Rank 2 winners will receive a 50% scholarship on the full fee, with two winners each for UG and PG, while Rank 3 winners will receive a 20% scholarship on the full fee, with three winners each for UG and PG. In addition, qualified candidates will also be eligible for up to 25% scholarship on the first semester fee, widening the reach of the initiative beyond only the top rankers. This test will be conducted through online proctored mode, and there are no registration charges to appear for the exam.
This unique initiative reflects a wider shift in higher education from passive access to active opportunity creation. By bringing together scale, transparency, and merit recognition within a single national initiative, Amity University Online is helping shape a model where scholarships are not merely financial support mechanisms, but strategic enablers of aspiration, academic progression, and social mobility.
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