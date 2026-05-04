Netramark Appoints Dr. Panteli Theocharous As Fractional Chief Medical Officer, Strengthening Clinical Leadership To Accelerate Global Adoption Of Netraai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the appointment of Dr. Panteli Theocharous, FIBMS, M.S., Ph.D., FRCPath, as Fractional Chief Medical Officer, marking an important step in the Company's evolution as it advances toward broader global deployment of its NetraAI platform.

Dr. Theocharous currently serves and will continue to serve as Chief Therapeutics & Clinical Strategy Officer (CTCSO) and President of Europe at Worldwide Clinical Trials, bringing NetraMark deep expertise across clinical development, therapeutic strategy, and global trial execution. His appointment reinforces NetraMark's commitment to integrating world-class clinical leadership into its AI-driven approach to transforming clinical trials.

In his role, Dr. Theocharous will work closely with NetraMark's executive team to guide clinical strategy and the translation of NetraAI insights into actionable decisions across trial design, patient stratification and enrichment.

“This is an important appointment for NetraMark. Dr. Theocharous operates at a high level of clinical strategy within the global drug development ecosystems. His decision to join us reflects both the strength of our technology and the growing recognition that the future of clinical trials will be driven by explainable AI,” said George Achilleos, CEO of NetraMark. “ As we deepen our collaboration across the industry, we believe his perspective will be instrumental in bridging advanced analytics with real-world clinical and regulatory decision-making.”

“NetraMark is tackling a fundamental problem in clinical development - the inability of conventional approaches to fully account for patient variability,” said Dr. Panteli Theocharous .“ The NetraAI platform offers a differentiated, clinically meaningful way to understand treatment response at a deeper level. I am excited to support the Company as it scales its impact and works with sponsors to improve the probability of success in clinical trials.”

This appointment comes at a time of increasing industry focus on improving trial efficiency, reducing failure rates in late-stage studies, and enabling more precise, data-driven development strategies. NetraMark believes that integrating advanced AI with experienced clinical leadership is essential to realizing this shift.

The Company would like to extend its sincere appreciation to its outgoing Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Larry Alphs, for his valuable contributions to NetraMark's clinical and scientific advancement. Dr. Alphs will continue to support the Company as an advisor, ensuring continuity and ongoing strategic input as NetraMark enters its next phase of growth.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses and adverse events), potentially increasing the likelihood of a clinical trial's success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting", which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the potential of Dr. Theocharous to guide clinical strategy and translation of insights into actionable decisions across trial design, patient stratification and enrichment and bridge advanced analytics with real-world clinical and regulatory decision making, the potential for growth in recognition that future clinical trials will be driven by explainable AI and the potential for NetraAi to improve the probability of success in clinical trials which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward- looking information. The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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