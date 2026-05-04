BJP Celebrates Poll Results Trivedi Calls It A Tsunami Of Nationalism

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters saw celebration as party leaders relished rasgullas and poha over the performance of the BJP-NDA alliance across four states and one Union Territory in Assembly elections on Monday.

'Tsunami of Nationalism' in Bengal

During the celebrations, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi characterised the election momentum in West Bengal as a rise of nationalism in the state. "Trends were showing waves of nationalism in Bengal. It transformed into high tides and finally into a tsunami," Trivedi told ANI. Referring to the viral Prime Minister Modi's 'jhalmuri' moment, he said that its impact will lead to the "blooming of lotus" in West Bengal. "PM had shown the impact of 'jhalmuri', and it has now turned into a high tide, and it will lead to the sunrise of nationalism in Bengal and the blooming of Lotus...PM has always had an endearing relationship with West Bengal," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok framed the results as an acceptance of nationalism. "I will just say one line - gayi Mamata, gaya Gogoi, gaya Stalinvaad, Bharat mein ab toot ke chalega Modi ka rashtravaad (Mamata is gone, Gogoi is gone, Stalinism is gone; now PM Modi's nationalism will prevail strongly across India)."

BJP Nears Majority in West Bengal

Celebrations have also started across West Bengal, with BJP workers distributing 'jhalmuri' and celebrating at the party office in Kolkata. As the final tallies continue to be processed, the BJP is set to comfortably cross the halfway mark of 147 seats and emerge as the single largest party in West Bengal if current counting trends persist. This will increase the states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to 21.

Party Leads in Assam

As per trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Assam at 3:30 pm, the BJP has won 6 seats and is leading in 75 seats, the Indian National Congress is ahead in 20 seats with zero wins yet, followed by the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) with 1 win and ead in 9 seats.

PM Modi to Visit Party Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi later today as early trends show strong gains for the party in West Bengal and Assam. (ANI)

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