Jagan, Lokesh Congratulate Vijay On Astounding Electoral Debut

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and state minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Working President Nara Lokesh congratulated Vijay on the electoral victory of his party TVK in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

“A special and heartfelt shoutout to my dear brother, Vijay! Emerging as the single-largest party in your very first election is impressive. Wishing you immense strength and success as you embark on this new chapter of service. God be with you,” posted Jagan Mohan Reddy on X.

The YSRCP chief expressed sympathies for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the defeat of her party Trinamool Congress.“My sympathies are with Didi. Congratulations to BJP and others,” added Jagan while reacting to results of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam and Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh state minister and TDP leader, Nara Lokesh, also congratulated Vijay on "an astounding electoral debut in Tamil Nadu."

“The outcome reflects the evolving aspirations of the state's electorate and adds a new dimension to its political landscape. Wishing him the very best as he steps into public life and works towards addressing the expectations of the people with responsibility and commitment,” wrote Lokesh.

Lokesh also conveyed his heartiest congratulations to the NDA on the election results in Assam and West Bengal.“The people's mandate reflects a deep and growing trust in development, stability, and decisive leadership. Under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, this verdict reinforces the nation's faith in governance that delivers with speed, scale, and integrity. It is a powerful endorsement of a forward-looking India that aspires for growth, opportunity, and inclusive progress,” he added.

Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, has congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the BJP on securing a“decisive and historic” victory in the West Bengal elections. He stated that this“remarkable” mandate reflects the deep trust and confidence the people have placed in the leadership of PM Modi.

“Under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of Shri Narendra Modi Ji, this victory further reinforces the nation's confidence in his unwavering dedication, decisive governance and relentless pursuit of India's growth and global stature. The verdict stands as a testament to the tireless efforts of the BJP leadership and cadre and to a steadfast commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous India. It also highlights the people's aspirations for stability, progress and transparent governance,” he added.