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Rasan Sustains Growth Trajectory In Q1 2026, Delivering Highest Ever Quarterly Revenue Of SAR 261 Million, More Than Doubling Year-On-Year
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Continued Momentum Across All Verticals Underscores Platform Strength and Execution
Rasan Information Technology Company (Tadawul: 8313), the leading Insurtech and Fintech platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, delivering highest ever quarterly revenue, accelerated profitability, and broad-based growth across all products. Financial Highlights:
Rasan Information Technology Company (Tadawul: 8313), the leading Insurtech and Fintech platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, delivering highest ever quarterly revenue, accelerated profitability, and broad-based growth across all products. Financial Highlights:
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Revenue: SAR 261 million, up 117% YoY – highest ever quarterly revenue
Gross Profit: SAR 186 million, up 117% YoY, with gross margin stable at 71.2%
Adjusted EBITDA: SAR 115 million, up 219% YoY, with margin expanding to 44.0%
Adjusted Net Profit: SAR 103 million, up 220% YoY, with margin reaching 39.5%
Reported Net Profit: SAR 88 million, up 194% YoY
Gross Written Premiums (GWP): SAR 2.7 billion, up 57% YoY
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