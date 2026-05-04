MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Volta Metals Strengthens Senior Team with Appointments of Philip Ng as VP Projects and Dr. Julie Selway as VP Exploration

May 04, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Volta Metals Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (OTCQB: VOLMF) (FSE: D0W) (" Volta " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Philip Ng, M.Eng., P.Eng., as Vice President, Projects and Dr. Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo., as Vice President, Exploration, effective immediately. These additions bring substantial technical, permitting, development and operational experience to the senior leadership team as Volta continues to advance its 4,750-hectare Springer Rare Earth Element ("REE") and Gallium Project as it moves towards the next stage of development studies.

Kerem Usenmez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volta, commented, "We are adding two highly accomplished professionals whose technical expertise and project development track records are directly aligned with the next phase of our growth. Julie is one of Canada's leading carbonatite and pegmatite geologists, with a strong discovery record and extensive experience in REE-bearing carbonatites in addition to lithium, cesium, and tantalum exploration. Her specialist skillset will be instrumental as we expand exploration at Springer and across our broader portfolio.

"Philip brings over 30 years of mine and mill operating experience, including a notable operational turnaround at Wesdome, along with expertise in NI 43-101 studies, project development, permitting, and community engagement. Importantly, he has built and operated mines in Ontario, experience that is directly relevant as we advance Springer. As we transition from exploration into project development, his ability to advance projects from the resource stage through to production will be critical.

"Volta now has a team with decades of direct experience in Ontario's critical minerals sector - from regional geologic and discovery, through to resource definition, project permitting, development, mine construction and operations. We believe this depth of Ontario-focused expertise positions us strongly to advance the Springer Project and create long-term stakeholder value. We are delighted to welcome both Julie and Philip to the team and look forward to their contributions as we work to unlock the full potential of the Springer REE and Gallium Project."

About Philip Ng, Vice President, Projects

Mr. Ng is a seasoned strategic mining operations leader with over 30 years of experience spanning over 20 Canadian mines and processing facilities. Much of his career has been focused in Ontario, where he has played key roles in the construction, commissioning, and operation of mines across some of the province's most established mining camps.

He has held executive and senior leadership positions with leading mining companies, including Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., INCO Ltd., and Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Ltd., with a proven track record of transforming underperforming assets, reducing unit operating costs, and maintaining elite safety standards. As Chief Operating Officer of Wesdome from 2013 to 2017, he reduced mill unit operating costs by nearly 50%, increased throughput by 80%, expanded mineral reserves from under three years of mine life to over five years, and led the Eagle River Complex to more than four years without a Lost Time Incident.

Mr. Ng joins Volta from Magna Mining Inc., where he served as Engineering Manager, leading project evaluations and NI 43-101 studies. Previously, as Senior Vice President, Operations at Claude Resources Inc., he oversaw four consecutive years of gold production growth and advanced the Santoy 8 Mine from environmental assessment into commercial production. He has also served as Chief Operating Officer at Queenston Mining Inc./Osisko Mining Corp.

Mr. Ng holds a Master of Engineering and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mining from McGill University, and is a Qualified Person for Mineral Reserves and 43-101 reporting. His expertise in life-of-mine planning, environmental permitting, community benefit agreements, and capital project delivery will be instrumental as Volta advances the Springer Project.

About Dr. Julie Selway, Vice President, Exploration

Dr. Selway is a recognized expert in critical minerals, lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite and carbonatite-hosted REE systems exploration, with more than 30 years of experience across Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba. She is a co-author and/or senior reviewer of numerous NI 43-101 Independent Technical Reports, including reports on carbonatite-hosted rare earth deposits, and has published 24 peer-reviewed journal articles on lithium pegmatite mineralogy. Her 2005 publication on LCT pegmatite exploration techniques, along with her Ontario Geological Survey Open File Reports, have been widely used to guide exploration programs across Ontario and Quebec, including during the current lithium boom.

Dr. Selway was a senior geologist at the Ontario Geological Survey ("OGS"), where she co-led the landmark Operation Treasure Hunt program with Dr. Fred Breaks, identifying and characterizing fertile peraluminous granites and rare-element pegmatites across the Superior Province of Ontario. The OGS open file reports produced through that work remain foundational references for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and gallium exploration in the province. Dr. Breaks currently serves as a senior advisor to Volta, reuniting two key members of the OGS team who helped define Ontario's critical mineral potential.

Her extensive field-based exploration knowledge of Ontario's critical mineral belts, including its REE carbonatite complexes, built over decades of OGS field mapping, industry exploration, and discovery work, provides Volta with a strong technical advantage as we continue to de-risk the Springer REE and Aki projects.

Dr. Selway holds a Ph.D. in Mineralogy from the University of Manitoba, an M.Sc. in Geology from Lakehead University, and an Honours B.Sc. in Geology from Saint Mary's University. She is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Ontario.

Management Commentary

Kerem Usenmez, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volta, continued, "The appointments of Julie and Philip represent a pivotal moment for Volta. Alongside our advisor, Dr. Fred Breaks, this team will help significantly advance both Volta and the Springer Project. Julie and Fred previously worked together at the Ontario Geological Survey on Operation Treasure Hunt, the program that defined the rare-element pegmatite framework still used to find rare earth and lithium, cesium, and tantalum deposits in Ontario today. Reuniting them on the Volta team gives us, in our view, one of the most experienced and specialized critical minerals teams in the mining sector."

Volta also provides an update regarding the next phase of metallurgical testwork at its Springer REE Deposit. The Company has not yet received the results from SGS Canada Inc. due to longer-than-expected turnaround times. The delay reflects elevated demand for metallurgical testing services across the critical minerals sector. Volta currently anticipates receiving and reporting results by mid- to late May 2026.

Grant of Stock Options

In connection with their appointments, the Company has granted stock options to Dr. Selway and Mr. Ng to purchase 400,000 common shares of the Company, for a total of 800,000 options. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, are exercisable at a price of $0.19 per share with an expiry date of May 4, 2031. One-third of the options vested immediately, one-third will vest after one year, and the remaining third will vest after two years. The grants are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About the Springer REE and Gallium Project

The Springer Rare Earth Element deposit is located on the traditional territory of the Nipissing First Nation in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario. The project benefits from well-developed infrastructure, including paved road access, on-site power lines fed from the Crystal Falls hydroelectric dam, a natural gas pipeline, and Canadian National Railway service, all within 8 km of the deposit. Volta's portfolio also includes the Aki Project, and the Company continues to explore additional critical mineral targets in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific hard-rock critical mineral districts.

For more information about the Company, please visit Volta's website at .

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (OTCQB: VOLMF) (FSE: D0W) is a critical mineral exploration company focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. Volta owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts.

Volta is advancing its 4,750-hectare Springer REE Deposit, located on the traditional territory of the Nipissing First Nation in Sturgeon Falls, approximately 70 km east of Sudbury, Ontario. The project benefits from exceptional infrastructure, including paved road access, on-site power lines, a natural gas pipeline, and Canadian National Railway service within 8 km of the deposit.

To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki projects, please visit .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD