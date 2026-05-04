Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth Becomes 'Paranoid' Over Fears Of Dismissal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The head of the United States Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is reportedly concerned that Donald Trump may dismiss him from his position, according to a report by The Guardian, citing sources, AzerNEWS reports.

The report claims that Hegseth has increasingly distanced himself from the Pentagon's official structures and is relying more on a close inner circle. He is also said to frequently attend events alongside his wife, Jennifer.

His inner circle reportedly includes his brother Phil Hegseth, who has been appointed as a general adviser, as well as lawyer Tim Parlator and former Marine Ricky Buria.

Meanwhile, financial aspects of recent U.S. military activity have also drawn attention.

On April 29, Jules Hurst stated that the United States has spent approximately $25 billion on operations against Iran so far.

Earlier, the Iran War Cost Tracker portal reported that total U.S. military expenditures related to operations against Iran have exceeded $65 billion.