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SCO Silk Road Marathon in Kyrgyzstan Highlights Unity Through Sport
(MENAFN) Thousands of runners from across the world gathered in Kyrgyzstan for an international marathon that emphasized unity and cultural exchange through sport, according to reports.
Around 3,000 participants from 23 countries and regions took part in the annual “Run the Silk Road” marathon held in Cholpon-Ata. The event took place along the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, one of the world’s deepest lakes, located at an altitude of about 1,633 meters and often referred to as the “pearl of Kyrgyzstan.”
The race featured a wide range of participants, from professional athletes to amateur runners, and included categories for different age groups and abilities. Families and children also joined the event, while visually impaired participants completed the course with the help of guides.
Organizers said the marathon also serves as a qualifying competition for larger international sporting events and helps promote athletic development and cooperation among participating countries.
A Chinese runner, competing in her first overseas marathon, won the women’s full-distance race. She noted that the high altitude and warm weather made the course more physically demanding than expected but described the experience as valuable preparation for future competitions. She also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to share the experience with participants from different countries.
Another participant from Russia highlighted the event’s broader significance, saying it demonstrated how sport can bring people together across national boundaries.
Around 3,000 participants from 23 countries and regions took part in the annual “Run the Silk Road” marathon held in Cholpon-Ata. The event took place along the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, one of the world’s deepest lakes, located at an altitude of about 1,633 meters and often referred to as the “pearl of Kyrgyzstan.”
The race featured a wide range of participants, from professional athletes to amateur runners, and included categories for different age groups and abilities. Families and children also joined the event, while visually impaired participants completed the course with the help of guides.
Organizers said the marathon also serves as a qualifying competition for larger international sporting events and helps promote athletic development and cooperation among participating countries.
A Chinese runner, competing in her first overseas marathon, won the women’s full-distance race. She noted that the high altitude and warm weather made the course more physically demanding than expected but described the experience as valuable preparation for future competitions. She also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to share the experience with participants from different countries.
Another participant from Russia highlighted the event’s broader significance, saying it demonstrated how sport can bring people together across national boundaries.
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