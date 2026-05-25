Paul Rudd Recalls Being A DJ Before Becoming A Star

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Actor Paul Rudd took a trip down memory lane and looked back on the time he spent working as a DJ before he became a Hollywood star.

“I was in school. I could work on the weekends - Bat mitzvahs and weddings and birthdays. I did that for about a year,” the actor said before an advanced screening of his new movie, Power Ballad, at 92NY in New York City on Monday, May 18.

“If I wanted the kids to get out there, I knew that“Can't Touch This” (by MC Hammer) was a big one,” he continued.

“But if I wanted the grandparents to dance - Glenn Miller,” he added, referring to the famous WWII-era musician.

“Swear to God.”

Rudd has previously spoken candidly about working odd jobs in the '90s while pursuing his dream of being a working actor.

He claimed, while speaking to PEOPLE in April 2025, that nothing about his life had changed after starring in a Nintendo commercial in 1991.

“I didn't really feel so famous,” Rudd recalled at the time.

“I was a working actor and I still had a regular job when I was doing (the) commercial. And then as it slowly started to - as I started getting more work - occasionally someone would say, 'Hey, Clueless!,' or whatever,” referring to his role in the 1995 classic teen comedy, reports people.

“But it wasn't - nothing felt so different, really.”

“And, you know, I think just the very nature of the time when there was no social media, there was no internet - everything just went by just a little bit slower,” the Ant-Man actor added.

While speaking at the screening event in New York City, Paul opened up about his latest project, Power Ballad, in which he stars alongside Nick Jonas.

During the conversation, the actor said that he was wildly impressed by his costar's acting chops and ability to make others feel at ease.

“He's such a great actor [and] great musician, but boy, he made me feel comfortable right away, and we clicked day one. We really got on,” Rudd said of Jonas.

She continued to sing the singer's praises while exclusively speaking to PEOPLE at the film's official premiere in NYC on Tuesday, May 19.

“I can't say that I was surprised because I've seen him act, but he did things that were kind of so subtle and really deft, the stuff that was going on behind his eyes,” Rudd said.

“He'd be going through these dilemmas, and he's not saying anything, but you can read his mind. It's such good acting, and I was just amazed at some of the stuff he was doing.”

“When I saw the movie, it was like, 'Oh my God.' There were scenes that I wasn't there to film, and yeah, he knocked me out,” he continued.

“So, not much of a surprise, but I kept thinking, 'Oh, I need to remember this.' And he's just cool. Like he just plays everything cool because he is cool."

In the film, Jonas and Rudd play a famous singer and a wedding band musician, respectively, who come into conflict after Jonas' character steals Rudd's idea for a song and turns it into a hit.