How Is Bakrid Different From Eid-Al Fitr? From Moon Sighting To Significance - All About 2 Major Muslim Festivals
- Azha, is right around the corner with preparations in full swing for grand celebrations as this is the second of the two main festivals in Islam. The first being Eid al-Fitr, which is commonly known as Meethi Eid or the Festival of Breaking the Fast.Bakrid and Eid al-Fitr dates
While Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hajj or Dhul-Hijja, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Fitr is observed after the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan comes to a close, marking the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th month.Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2026: Why are Muslims in Kashmir celebrating on May 27 Notably, Bakrid is observed two months and nine days after Eid
- Fitr. Although both dates are decided by the lunar observance but differ in terms of the time when crescent moon is sighted. Bakrid is observed on the 10th day after the sighting of the moon and falls around the Hajj pilgrimage. Unlike Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr date is determined by Shawwal moon (hilal), the new crescent which is sighted on the last day of Ramadan month, the final day of fasting. Hence, Eid al-Fitr date is celebrated on first day of Shawwal month as the moon is sighted the night before the new month starts.Bakrid 2026 dateThis year, the crescent moon for Bakrid was sighted on 18 May in India. Hence, the festival will be observed on 28 May instead of the earlier designated public holiday of 27 May. This year, Eid
- Fitr was celebrated on 21 March after crescent was sighted on 20 March.
Both the festivals, which are celebrated for three-days, are joyous occasion when Muslims around the world come together to offer morning prayers, but both festivals are distinct is essence.Also Read | When is Bakrid 2026- 27 or 28 May? Centre revises Eid al-Adha holiday Significance of Bakrid and Eid al-Fitr
Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of submission to God. Muslim community celebrates this festival by offering sacrifice of animals and distribute the meat with family, friends, relatives and the poor.
On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, stories of the Prophet's life are recalled to reflect on his teachings of compassion and emphasis is laid on Prophet Muhammad's preachings. According to scriptures, it was during this month of Ramadan that Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad for the first time. This makes it a time of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.Also Read | Bakrid Delhi guidelines: Sacrifice of cows to attract criminal action - 5 points Significance of physical moon sighting
Muslims follow Islamic lunar calendar due to which Eid festival date shifts by about 10–11 days each year. The Islamic calendar comprises 12 months with each lasting 29 or 30 days and begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, known as 'hilal' in Arabic. The start and end of every month are determined by this sighting.
Since, crescent visibility depends on geography, weather conditions and time zones, different regions of the world might celebrate Eid festival on different dates. Typically, India celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia but there have been rare instances when both countries observed Eid on the same day.
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