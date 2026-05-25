How Is Bakrid Different From Eid-Al Fitr? From Moon Sighting To Significance - All About 2 Major Muslim Festivals

Both the festivals, which are celebrated for three-days, are joyous occasion when Muslims around the world come together to offer morning prayers, but both festivals are distinct is essence.

Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of submission to God. Muslim community celebrates this festival by offering sacrifice of animals and distribute the meat with family, friends, relatives and the poor.

On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, stories of the Prophet's life are recalled to reflect on his teachings of compassion and emphasis is laid on Prophet Muhammad's preachings. According to scriptures, it was during this month of Ramadan that Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad for the first time. This makes it a time of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.

Muslims follow Islamic lunar calendar due to which Eid festival date shifts by about 10–11 days each year. The Islamic calendar comprises 12 months with each lasting 29 or 30 days and begins with the sighting of the crescent moon, known as 'hilal' in Arabic. The start and end of every month are determined by this sighting.

Since, crescent visibility depends on geography, weather conditions and time zones, different regions of the world might celebrate Eid festival on different dates. Typically, India celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia but there have been rare instances when both countries observed Eid on the same day.