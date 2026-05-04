UDF Surges To Power In Kerala, Congress Calls It Verdict Against LDF

Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph on Monday thanked voters after trends from the Election Commission showed that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) surged ahead in the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026, signalling a return to power after a decade. Addressing the media here, Joseph said, "We are very thankful to the Kerala people for having given us a thumping victory in the legislative assembly election. This is a repetition of what has happened in the Local body election. This is a clear verdict against the LDF for their anti-people activities and policies taken."

UDF Crosses Majority Mark

The UDF has taken a commanding lead in 91 out of 140 constituencies, according to Election Commission trends, comfortably crossing the majority mark. The Congress is leading in 58 seats, followed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in 22, while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is ahead in around 40 constituencies. The outcome points to a decisive mandate against the LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ending its bid for a rare consecutive term.

Congress Leaders Celebrate Strong Performance

Senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor and Sunny Joseph, gathered at the party headquarters to celebrate the strong performance. The leaders cut a cake and raised their hands in a show of unity, with workers cheering outside. Tharoor termed the trend a reflection of people seeking change after 10 years, stressing the need for a "new kind of politics."

LDF Remains Hopeful Amid Early Trends

Meanwhile, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby remained hopeful of a turnaround, stating that early trends may shift as counting progresses. He highlighted the LDF government's achievements in poverty eradication, education, healthcare, and social security, expressing confidence that voters would recognise these efforts in later rounds.

Counting is underway across 823 constituencies in key regions including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, with tight security arrangements in place and real-time updates being released by the Election Commission. (ANI)

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