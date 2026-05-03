'Qatar Foundation Graduates Join Workforce As Skilled Leaders And Innovators'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's graduating class of 2026, with more than 1,000 students graduating this week, is not only marking an important chapter in their academic journey, but also the beginning of their role as professionals, innovators, and contributors to society. With more than 12,000 alumni already making their mark across industries, Qatar Foundation (QF) says its graduates continue to prove themselves as competent, resilient, and highly sought after in the job market.

From corporate leadership and entrepreneurship to community service and social impact, QF alumni are playing a vital role in shaping Qatar's future.

Speaking to The Peninsula ahead of the QF Convocation 2026, Qatar Foundation officials said yesterday that employers consistently seek out graduates from Education City institutions because of their strong academic foundation, critical thinking skills, and ability to adapt to challenges.

“The Convocation is very special time because as we say goodbye to the students, more than 1,000 students from Education City who are finishing their studies here at the Foundation and spreading their wings and getting ready to conquer the world, we're also welcoming them to the alumni community,” said Executive Director of Strategy, Management and Partnerships at QF, Dr. Hend Zainal.

She said that the new graduates will join“more than 12,000 alumni that have graduated from Qatar Foundation Universities over the past 25 to 27 years,” describing them as“a group of alumni who are very distinguished.”

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“They're very much sought after by employers,” Dr. Zainal said.“So, we're still going to be connected to them.”

She added that this year's graduating cohort is particularly remarkable because of the challenges they faced during their academic journey, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the return to online learning.

“But they were able to overcome this, so we very much look forward to celebrating them,” she said.

Dr. Zainal emphasised that QF's role extends beyond preparing students for jobs, it is about preparing them for life.

“The system does take them through exercises and challenges that prepares them to be problem solvers, prepares them to be critical thinkers,” she said.“So, by doing that, it prepares them for all facets of life.”

She explained that alumni contribute not only through employment and entrepreneurship, but also socially, as active members of society.

“Whether they contribute through their jobs in the economy or through their entrepreneurial ventures, or even socially by being parents and by being just members of society and members of community, their contributions are endless,” she said.

Manager of Alumni Engagement at QF Asma Al-Kuwari

Manager of Alumni Engagement at QF Asma Al-Kuwari said the relationship between Qatar Foundation and its students does not end at graduation.

“We always say that their journey starts right after they graduate,” Al-Kuwari said.“It is where they stay connected, where they can contribute also in terms of being mentored or giving mentoring to other alumni.”

She said alumni remain connected through networking events, the Qatar Foundation Alumni Portal, and the annual Alumni Forum held under the patronage of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

“That's a platform where they can stay connected, connect, network, and also collaborate if they have business ideas or even connect either locally or internationally,” she said.

Al-Kuwari highlighted the strong employability of QF graduates, noting that“eight out of ten of the alumni are employed,” with graduates taking an average of only six months to secure employment after graduation.

“We make sure that we prepare them not only within the skills, but also bridge the gap between them and the employers,” she said.

She added that initiatives such as the annual EC Job Fair, training sessions, and professional development opportunities help ensure graduates remain competitive and aligned with the latest trends in the corporate world.

Looking ahead, QF sees continued growth in its higher education ecosystem. Dr. Zainal said the institution is expanding both its academic offerings and partnerships.

“This year, we have a record high across more than one institution in terms of admissions and also in terms of the number of students who have applied to our universities,” she said.

“So, we see expansion in our future, whether it's through the number of students, the number of programmes, the number of partnerships. There will be more to come in the future.”

QF's Convocation ceremony is held annually to celebrate students graduating from its higher education ecosystem, which includes HBKU and its seven international partner universities: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Georgetown University in Qatar, HEC Paris, Doha, Northwestern University in Qatar, Texas A&M University at Qatar, VCUarts Qatar, and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar. This year's Convocation will take place at Qatar National Convention Centre on May 6.