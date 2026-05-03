Ukraine Ready For Next Round Of Trilateral Talks, Zelensky Says At Meeting With Starmer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this on Facebook.

“In Ukraine, we appreciate all the steps the United Kingdom has taken to support our people and weaken the aggressor, including efforts to counter Russia's shadow fleet. We discussed this with Keir today,” Zelensky noted.

They also paid significant attention to defense support for Ukraine, including contributions to the PURL program.

“Ukraine is ready for the next round of negotiations in a trilateral format. The negotiation process to achieve a just and dignified peace was also among the topics of our discussion. We appreciate the United Kingdom's position on continuing pressure on Russia. This is truly important,” Zelensky emphasized.

The parties also separately discussed support for Ukraine's energy sector.

“I briefed the Prime Minister on the situation on the battlefield and Russia's strikes against Ukraine. It is important for Europe to coordinate its efforts and develop a joint air defense system to protect against threats from Russia,” Zelensky stressed.

meets PM of Norway in Yerevan to discuss Drone Deal, strengthening air defens

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky also discussed priority areas of Ukraine's defense, including strengthening air defense, with Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine