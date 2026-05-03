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Measles Outbreak in Bangladesh Continues to Claim Children’s Lives
(MENAFN) Measles and measles-like illnesses have caused the deaths of 10 additional children in Bangladesh, health authorities said on Sunday, raising the total death toll to 294 since mid-March.
As stated by reports, more than 1,260 new infections were recorded within the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases beyond 45,800, according to a bulletin from the Directorate General of Health Services.
Dhaka has reported the highest number of fatalities, accounting for 149 deaths so far. Patients from rural areas are reportedly traveling to the capital to access advanced medical care, including life-support treatment.
Authorities are also facing a significant shortage of testing kits as the outbreak continues to spread across the country.
According to reports, the World Health Organization previously stated that measles had spread to 58 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts—about 91% of the country—describing the situation as “widespread transmission nationally.”
The Health Ministry has launched nationwide vaccination drives, and since April, more than 16.23 million children have been vaccinated, according to officials.
The outbreak has been linked to declining immunization coverage, which the WHO attributed in part to a nationwide vaccine shortage between 2024 and 2025.
As stated by reports, more than 1,260 new infections were recorded within the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases beyond 45,800, according to a bulletin from the Directorate General of Health Services.
Dhaka has reported the highest number of fatalities, accounting for 149 deaths so far. Patients from rural areas are reportedly traveling to the capital to access advanced medical care, including life-support treatment.
Authorities are also facing a significant shortage of testing kits as the outbreak continues to spread across the country.
According to reports, the World Health Organization previously stated that measles had spread to 58 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts—about 91% of the country—describing the situation as “widespread transmission nationally.”
The Health Ministry has launched nationwide vaccination drives, and since April, more than 16.23 million children have been vaccinated, according to officials.
The outbreak has been linked to declining immunization coverage, which the WHO attributed in part to a nationwide vaccine shortage between 2024 and 2025.
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