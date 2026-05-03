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Japan, Australia Prepare Deepening Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is anticipated to hold talks on energy security with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during their planned meeting on Monday, according to a report by a news agency on Sunday.
Takaichi reached Canberra late Sunday, beginning a three-day stay as part of her five-day diplomatic tour that also includes Vietnam and Australia. This information was shared in an official announcement posted on the US social media platform X.
Australia remains Japan’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas, while Japan exports refined light gas oil back to Australia, highlighting a mutually important energy trade relationship.
During the discussions, both leaders are also expected to address matters related to defense cooperation, critical minerals, and wider economic security concerns, reflecting the growing strategic alignment between the two nations.
According to the news agency, the meeting is likely to conclude with a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to maintaining stable energy supplies and preventing unjustified restrictions on exports.
Takaichi reached Canberra late Sunday, beginning a three-day stay as part of her five-day diplomatic tour that also includes Vietnam and Australia. This information was shared in an official announcement posted on the US social media platform X.
Australia remains Japan’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas, while Japan exports refined light gas oil back to Australia, highlighting a mutually important energy trade relationship.
During the discussions, both leaders are also expected to address matters related to defense cooperation, critical minerals, and wider economic security concerns, reflecting the growing strategic alignment between the two nations.
According to the news agency, the meeting is likely to conclude with a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to maintaining stable energy supplies and preventing unjustified restrictions on exports.
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