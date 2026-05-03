Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan, Australia Prepare Deepening Energy Cooperation

Japan, Australia Prepare Deepening Energy Cooperation


2026-05-03 09:33:55
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae is anticipated to hold talks on energy security with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during their planned meeting on Monday, according to a report by a news agency on Sunday.

Takaichi reached Canberra late Sunday, beginning a three-day stay as part of her five-day diplomatic tour that also includes Vietnam and Australia. This information was shared in an official announcement posted on the US social media platform X.

Australia remains Japan’s biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas, while Japan exports refined light gas oil back to Australia, highlighting a mutually important energy trade relationship.

During the discussions, both leaders are also expected to address matters related to defense cooperation, critical minerals, and wider economic security concerns, reflecting the growing strategic alignment between the two nations.

According to the news agency, the meeting is likely to conclude with a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to maintaining stable energy supplies and preventing unjustified restrictions on exports.

MENAFN03052026000045017167ID1111064262



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search