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EU Calls for Accountability Over Journalist Killings in Conflict Areas
(MENAFN) The European Union has urged comprehensive investigations into the deaths of journalists in conflict zones around the world, highlighting growing concerns over media safety.
In a statement marking World Press Freedom Day, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that the risks faced by journalists have intensified, noting that 2025 has been the deadliest year on record for media workers. She said attacks on journalists, including killings, injuries, and threats, have become increasingly common in areas affected by conflict.
"The killing of journalists and media professionals – as we have seen in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and in the current conflicts in the Middle East, recently in Gaza and in Lebanon as well as in Africa - should be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable," she said.
Kallas underscored the importance of safeguarding press freedom, emphasizing that independent journalism plays a vital role in maintaining democratic systems.
"International law is clear: journalists must be protected at all times. They must be able to carry out their work freely, without undue interference, fear of violence, harassment, intimidation, persecution or expulsion," she added.
The EU’s statement reflects broader international concern about the safety of journalists working in high-risk environments, as well as calls for stronger enforcement of protections under international law.
In a statement marking World Press Freedom Day, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that the risks faced by journalists have intensified, noting that 2025 has been the deadliest year on record for media workers. She said attacks on journalists, including killings, injuries, and threats, have become increasingly common in areas affected by conflict.
"The killing of journalists and media professionals – as we have seen in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and in the current conflicts in the Middle East, recently in Gaza and in Lebanon as well as in Africa - should be fully investigated and those responsible must be held accountable," she said.
Kallas underscored the importance of safeguarding press freedom, emphasizing that independent journalism plays a vital role in maintaining democratic systems.
"International law is clear: journalists must be protected at all times. They must be able to carry out their work freely, without undue interference, fear of violence, harassment, intimidation, persecution or expulsion," she added.
The EU’s statement reflects broader international concern about the safety of journalists working in high-risk environments, as well as calls for stronger enforcement of protections under international law.
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