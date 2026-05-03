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Pentagon Leadership Allegedly Tightens Grip on Navy Procurement
(MENAFN) Former Navy Secretary John Phelan has alleged that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg enforced “rigid control” over decisions involving submarine and ship construction, effectively “usurping the Navy’s authority,” according to a report published by the Washington Post on Saturday, which cited individuals familiar with the matter.
According to the same report, Phelan’s objections to these measures were swiftly relayed back to Hegseth. In response, Hegseth and Feinberg reportedly presented arguments supporting the removal of the Navy chief, escalating the internal dispute within the Pentagon.
US President Donald Trump ultimately sided with their position, and on April 22 the Pentagon’s senior leadership announced the dismissal of one of Hegseth’s last remaining political opponents within the department, the report said.
The article further stated that Hegseth is currently “more confident than ever” about the security of his role. His standing has reportedly strengthened even as Trump recently removed three Cabinet members—Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer—figures who had increasingly been seen as political liabilities.
However, some officials cautioned that conditions inside the Trump administration can change quickly, making job security uncertain for even high-ranking figures. One official likened the environment to a grizzly bear chasing hikers, remarking, “As long as you don’t run the slowest, you’re safe — and Pete is not the slowest right now.”
According to the same report, Phelan’s objections to these measures were swiftly relayed back to Hegseth. In response, Hegseth and Feinberg reportedly presented arguments supporting the removal of the Navy chief, escalating the internal dispute within the Pentagon.
US President Donald Trump ultimately sided with their position, and on April 22 the Pentagon’s senior leadership announced the dismissal of one of Hegseth’s last remaining political opponents within the department, the report said.
The article further stated that Hegseth is currently “more confident than ever” about the security of his role. His standing has reportedly strengthened even as Trump recently removed three Cabinet members—Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer—figures who had increasingly been seen as political liabilities.
However, some officials cautioned that conditions inside the Trump administration can change quickly, making job security uncertain for even high-ranking figures. One official likened the environment to a grizzly bear chasing hikers, remarking, “As long as you don’t run the slowest, you’re safe — and Pete is not the slowest right now.”
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