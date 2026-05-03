IPL 2026: Narine Completes 200 Wickets, Becomes First Bowler To Do So With Single Franchise

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 3 (IANS) Sunil Narine scripted another landmark in an illustrious career by becoming only the third bowler to claim 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League, even as he played a pivotal role in Kolkata Knight Riders bowling out Sunrisers Hyderabad for 165 in 19 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

A mainstay of KKR since his debut in 2012, Narine became the first player in IPL history to reach the 200-wicket mark with a single franchise, further underlining his longevity and consistency. He is also the first overseas bowler to enter the elite club. The milestone came during a disciplined spell in which he returned figures of 2/31, including the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan that halted SRH's momentum.

SRH had started in explosive fashion after being put in to bat, with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma dominating the powerplay. Head smashed a blistering 61 off 28 balls, while Kishan added a steady 42, propelling the hosts to 71/1 in six overs and putting KKR under early pressure.

However, KKR responded strongly through their spin-heavy attack. Varun Chakaravarthy led the fightback with 3/36, triggering a collapse through the middle overs. Narine complemented him with tight lines and timely breakthroughs, as wickets fell in clusters and SRH lost their early advantage.

Support came from Kartik Tyagi, who picked up two wickets, while Cameron Green, Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy chipped in with one each to wrap up the innings.

Over the years, Narine has been central to KKR's success, playing key roles in their title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014 and 2024. His impact has also been recognised individually, earning him the MVP award in 2012 and 2018, as well as the Purple Cap in 2012.

This latest milestone not only highlights Narine's enduring excellence but also cements his legacy as one of the IPL's most influential and consistent bowlers, having achieved the feat entirely in KKR colours.