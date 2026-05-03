Sunil Narine Becomes First Overseas Bowler To Complete 200 Wickets In IPL Enters Elite List Headed By Yuzvendra Chahal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine made history during the IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Sunday, as he became the first overseas player to pick 200 IPL wickets.

Narine achieved the feat after he dismissed SRH's Salil Arora in the 16th over of the innings.

Currently, Yuzvendra Chahal is the all-time leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 228 wickets. Narine is third in the list with 201 scalps.

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