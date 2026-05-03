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IRGC Says Trump Faces “Bad Deal or Impossible War” Choice
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that US President Donald Trump is facing a narrowing set of options in the ongoing confrontation with Iran, framing the situation as a choice between what it calls an “impossible” military conflict or an unfavorable diplomatic agreement.
In a statement posted via affiliated channels on social media, the IRGC intelligence wing said Iran had issued what it described as a deadline linked to the lifting of restrictions on Iranian maritime activity. It also claimed that global powers, including Europe, China, and Russia, are increasingly critical of US actions in the dispute.
The statement characterized the current geopolitical situation as one in which US decision-making space is shrinking, reflecting heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.
The broader conflict escalated after joint US and Israeli military actions earlier in the year, which triggered Iranian retaliation and contributed to significant regional disruption. One of the most affected areas has been a key maritime route used for global energy transport, which has faced severe restrictions amid ongoing hostilities.
Following the escalation, a temporary ceasefire was brokered through regional mediation efforts, but negotiations for a lasting agreement have so far failed to produce results. While talks were held in indirect and direct formats, no comprehensive settlement was reached.
Subsequent extensions of the ceasefire have helped prevent a full return to large-scale fighting, though both sides continue to maintain pressure through military and political messaging.
The IRGC statement reflects continued hardline rhetoric from Tehran as diplomatic efforts remain stalled and broader regional tensions persist, particularly around maritime security and sanctions-related disputes.
In a statement posted via affiliated channels on social media, the IRGC intelligence wing said Iran had issued what it described as a deadline linked to the lifting of restrictions on Iranian maritime activity. It also claimed that global powers, including Europe, China, and Russia, are increasingly critical of US actions in the dispute.
The statement characterized the current geopolitical situation as one in which US decision-making space is shrinking, reflecting heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.
The broader conflict escalated after joint US and Israeli military actions earlier in the year, which triggered Iranian retaliation and contributed to significant regional disruption. One of the most affected areas has been a key maritime route used for global energy transport, which has faced severe restrictions amid ongoing hostilities.
Following the escalation, a temporary ceasefire was brokered through regional mediation efforts, but negotiations for a lasting agreement have so far failed to produce results. While talks were held in indirect and direct formats, no comprehensive settlement was reached.
Subsequent extensions of the ceasefire have helped prevent a full return to large-scale fighting, though both sides continue to maintain pressure through military and political messaging.
The IRGC statement reflects continued hardline rhetoric from Tehran as diplomatic efforts remain stalled and broader regional tensions persist, particularly around maritime security and sanctions-related disputes.
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