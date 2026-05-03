Kuwait Bourse Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait Bourse closed trading on Sunday, May 3, 2026, as the All Share Index gained 47.94 points to reach 8,908.30 points, an increase of 0.54 percent.

As many as 560.7 million shares valued at KWD 102.8 million (roughly USD 335.7 million) were traded via 30,063 transactions.

The Main Market Index went up by 34.46 points to reach 8,605.06 points, up by 0.40 percent, through 394.7 million shares done via 18,819 transactions valued at KWD 49.5 million (roughly USD 160 million).

The Premier Market Index gained 53.30 points to reach 9,435.11 points, up by 0.57 percent, through 165.9 million shares done via 11,244 transactions valued at KWD 53.3 million (roughly USD 174 million).

Meanwhile, the bourse Main 50 Index gained 111.03 points to reach 9,472.19 points, up by 1.19 percent, through stock volume of 318 million shares done in 14,015 deals at a value of KWD 39.1 million (roughly USD 127.6 million).