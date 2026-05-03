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Pentagon Signs Deals to Bring AI into Classified Military Networks
(MENAFN) The Pentagon says it has reached agreements with several leading artificial intelligence companies to integrate advanced AI systems into its classified military networks, according to a statement.
The US defense department has been in talks with major tech firms since the beginning of the year as part of efforts to broaden the use of AI in military operations and reduce reliance on a small number of providers.
The move is proceeding despite concerns from some experts about whether AI systems can consistently comply with laws of armed conflict and about potential risks to civilian privacy in non-combat settings.
According to the statement, agreements have been made with companies including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, and Reflection to deploy AI tools for what it described as lawful operational use.
The Pentagon said the systems will be integrated into higher-level secure networks to improve data processing, enhance situational awareness, and support decision-making in complex military environments.
The US defense department has been in talks with major tech firms since the beginning of the year as part of efforts to broaden the use of AI in military operations and reduce reliance on a small number of providers.
The move is proceeding despite concerns from some experts about whether AI systems can consistently comply with laws of armed conflict and about potential risks to civilian privacy in non-combat settings.
According to the statement, agreements have been made with companies including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, and Reflection to deploy AI tools for what it described as lawful operational use.
The Pentagon said the systems will be integrated into higher-level secure networks to improve data processing, enhance situational awareness, and support decision-making in complex military environments.
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