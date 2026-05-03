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Israeli Forces Raid Villages in Syria’s Quneitra
(MENAFN) Israeli troops launched raids across multiple villages in Syria's Quneitra countryside on Saturday, unleashing heavy fire in the latest escalation along the volatile southern frontier, a Syrian news agency reported.
Artillery shells struck a forest area situated near the villages of Koudna and Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi, according to the report. Syrian authorities had not issued any official response to the incident at the time of publication.
The assault is part of a broader and intensifying pattern of Israeli military activity across southern Syria, where near-daily incursions have been documented in recent months — encompassing village raids, residential searches, the establishment of military checkpoints, and the detention of civilians, among them children and shepherds.
The surge in Israeli operations followed the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad's government on December 8, 2024, after which Israel declared a landmark 1974 disengagement agreement null and void, subsequently advancing its forces into the Syrian buffer zone.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the deepening territorial dispute have so far yielded little progress. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa acknowledged that negotiations with Israel are advancing under considerable strain, citing Tel Aviv's unwillingness to relinquish its military foothold on Syrian soil as the primary obstacle to a breakthrough.
Artillery shells struck a forest area situated near the villages of Koudna and Tell Ahmar al-Sharqi, according to the report. Syrian authorities had not issued any official response to the incident at the time of publication.
The assault is part of a broader and intensifying pattern of Israeli military activity across southern Syria, where near-daily incursions have been documented in recent months — encompassing village raids, residential searches, the establishment of military checkpoints, and the detention of civilians, among them children and shepherds.
The surge in Israeli operations followed the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad's government on December 8, 2024, after which Israel declared a landmark 1974 disengagement agreement null and void, subsequently advancing its forces into the Syrian buffer zone.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the deepening territorial dispute have so far yielded little progress. Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa acknowledged that negotiations with Israel are advancing under considerable strain, citing Tel Aviv's unwillingness to relinquish its military foothold on Syrian soil as the primary obstacle to a breakthrough.
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