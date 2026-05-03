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In Mykolaiv, Injury Toll After Morning Ballistic Missile Attack Climbs To Five Houses Damaged
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
“As of now, five people have been hospitalized-three men and two women. Private homes have been damaged,” Kim wrote.Read also: Attack on civilian transport in Kherson: Injury toll climbs to five, one dead
As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in Mykolai as a result of a morning ballistic attack on Sunday, May 3.
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