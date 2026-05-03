In Mykolaiv, Injury Toll After Morning Ballistic Missile Attack Climbs To Five Houses Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“As of now, five people have been hospitalized-three men and two women. Private homes have been damaged,” Kim wrote.

Attack on civilian transport in Kherson: Injury toll climbs to five, one dead

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in Mykolai as a result of a morning ballistic attack on Sunday, May 3.