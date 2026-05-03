Manipur: Massive Peace Rally Marks Third Anniversary Of State Crisis

A massive peace rally was held on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the ongoing crisis in Manipur since May 3, 2023. The rally was organised by the United Protection Committee (UPC), a united body comprising 223 clubs, organisations, and Meira Paibi groups from Oinam Assembly Constituency, Nambol Assembly Constituency, Konthoujam Assembly Constituency, Wangoi Assembly Constituency, and Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly Constituency.

Thousands of people took part in the rally, which began at Nambol Sabal Leikai Community Hall in Bishnupur district and proceeded up to Kodompokpi Lamkhai in Imphal West before returning to the starting point. Participants raised several demands, including the protection of Manipur's territorial integrity, deportation of alleged illegal immigrants, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) prior to the Census, and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Protesters Call for Justice and Govt Resignation

The rally also called for justice in connection with the incidents at T. Kasom village and Tronglaobi, removal of central security forces from the state, and the resignation of the government, alleging its inability to effectively handle the ongoing crisis.

'Empower Govt to Protect People': UPC Convener

Thokchom Lamjingba alias Netaji, convener of the United Protection Committee (UPC), said, "The government should protect the life of the people and property, and maintain peace and law and order. This rally is not against the government, but to empower it to protect the people of Manipur and restore order."

He further said, "We demand to root out Kuki Narco terrorists from Manipur and resolve the present crisis as early as possible. If the government cannot resolve and root out the Kuki Narco terrorists from Manipur, the government should be dissolved."

Lamjingba also added, "It is high time to unite and work together under the STLMN CSO organisations in a proper and timely manner. If our demands are not accepted, we will not cooperate with the CSO. This is the ultimate decision."

The demonstration remained peaceful, with participants expressing hope for an early resolution and restoration of normalcy in the state. (ANI)

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