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North Korea Dismisses U.S. Cyberattack Allegations
(MENAFN) North Korea on Sunday denied accusations from the United States, calling them an “absurd slander” that links Pyongyang to recent global hacking incidents, according to state-run outlets.
A spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry stated that Washington is crafting a narrative about a "non-existent cyber threat" supposedly originating from Pyongyang for political gain. The official described the allegations as “nothing but an absurd slander to tarnish the image of our country,” as reported by a news agency.
"Recently, the US government organs, reptile media organs and plot-breeding organizations are trying to spread incorrect understanding of the DPRK to the international community, talking about the non-existent 'cyber threat' from the DPRK," the spokesperson said, using North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"One common point in their unilateral assertion is that all cyber-related frauds in different parts of the world are related to us and that the US boasting of the world's best cyber technical power is the world's greatest 'victim.'"
The spokesperson further argued that it is illogical for the United States—accused of carrying out widespread cyber operations using its dominance in global IT systems—to portray itself as a “victim.” They added that such claims are part of a broader "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and are driven by political motives.
A spokesperson from the Foreign Ministry stated that Washington is crafting a narrative about a "non-existent cyber threat" supposedly originating from Pyongyang for political gain. The official described the allegations as “nothing but an absurd slander to tarnish the image of our country,” as reported by a news agency.
"Recently, the US government organs, reptile media organs and plot-breeding organizations are trying to spread incorrect understanding of the DPRK to the international community, talking about the non-existent 'cyber threat' from the DPRK," the spokesperson said, using North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"One common point in their unilateral assertion is that all cyber-related frauds in different parts of the world are related to us and that the US boasting of the world's best cyber technical power is the world's greatest 'victim.'"
The spokesperson further argued that it is illogical for the United States—accused of carrying out widespread cyber operations using its dominance in global IT systems—to portray itself as a “victim.” They added that such claims are part of a broader "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and are driven by political motives.
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