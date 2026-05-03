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Report States Son of Norwegian Diplomats Commits Suicide
(MENAFN) The son of two senior Norwegian diplomats under investigation over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly died by suicide, according to reports citing the family’s legal representatives.
Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, 25, was found dead in Oslo just days after French and Norwegian authorities allegedly launched a joint inquiry into his parents, Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen. The investigation is said to focus on claims that Epstein assisted the couple in purchasing an apartment and that $5 million each was left to their two children in his will.
The case forms part of a wider international fallout following recent releases of large volumes of documents connected to Epstein, which have reportedly led to legal scrutiny, investigations, and resignations across multiple countries and sectors.
Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served 13 months of an 18-month sentence, was later arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He died in custody before his trial, with officials ruling his death a suicide.
According to reports, the US Department of Justice has been gradually releasing materials under legislation aimed at increasing transparency in the case. The documents have reportedly referenced a range of high-profile individuals and financial connections, prompting renewed investigations and political consequences in several countries.
In recent developments, former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was reportedly hospitalized following a suspected suicide attempt after being charged in a separate corruption case linked to Epstein-related hospitality. Meanwhile, World Economic Forum CEO Børge Brende stepped down amid scrutiny over past meetings and communications.
In the United States, the document releases have also renewed attention on former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Both have been questioned about their past associations with Epstein but have denied any involvement or knowledge of criminal activity.
Edward Juul Rod-Larsen, 25, was found dead in Oslo just days after French and Norwegian authorities allegedly launched a joint inquiry into his parents, Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen. The investigation is said to focus on claims that Epstein assisted the couple in purchasing an apartment and that $5 million each was left to their two children in his will.
The case forms part of a wider international fallout following recent releases of large volumes of documents connected to Epstein, which have reportedly led to legal scrutiny, investigations, and resignations across multiple countries and sectors.
Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor and served 13 months of an 18-month sentence, was later arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. He died in custody before his trial, with officials ruling his death a suicide.
According to reports, the US Department of Justice has been gradually releasing materials under legislation aimed at increasing transparency in the case. The documents have reportedly referenced a range of high-profile individuals and financial connections, prompting renewed investigations and political consequences in several countries.
In recent developments, former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland was reportedly hospitalized following a suspected suicide attempt after being charged in a separate corruption case linked to Epstein-related hospitality. Meanwhile, World Economic Forum CEO Børge Brende stepped down amid scrutiny over past meetings and communications.
In the United States, the document releases have also renewed attention on former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Both have been questioned about their past associations with Epstein but have denied any involvement or knowledge of criminal activity.
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