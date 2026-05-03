403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands of Bodies Remain Under Gaza Rubble Amid Slow Debris Removal
(MENAFN) An estimated 8,000 Palestinian bodies are believed to still be trapped beneath the rubble in the Gaza Strip, where less than 1% of the debris has reportedly been cleared following years of conflict, according to reports citing a UN official.
The information, attributed to an unnamed official from the UN Development Programme and cited by Israeli media, suggests that the slow pace of clearance could stretch the recovery process for several years, potentially up to seven.
The report adds that large numbers of victims remain buried under collapsed buildings across the territory, while families continue to wait for the recovery and burial of their relatives.
The assessment is based on figures provided by Palestinian civil defense authorities, which have warned that limited equipment and resources are severely hindering cleanup efforts across widespread destruction zones.
Separately, Gaza health authorities say that ceasefire violations have continued since an agreement was signed last October, resulting in hundreds of additional Palestinian deaths and thousands of injuries.
The ceasefire was intended to end a prolonged military campaign in Gaza that has caused massive casualties and widespread destruction, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.
The information, attributed to an unnamed official from the UN Development Programme and cited by Israeli media, suggests that the slow pace of clearance could stretch the recovery process for several years, potentially up to seven.
The report adds that large numbers of victims remain buried under collapsed buildings across the territory, while families continue to wait for the recovery and burial of their relatives.
The assessment is based on figures provided by Palestinian civil defense authorities, which have warned that limited equipment and resources are severely hindering cleanup efforts across widespread destruction zones.
Separately, Gaza health authorities say that ceasefire violations have continued since an agreement was signed last October, resulting in hundreds of additional Palestinian deaths and thousands of injuries.
The ceasefire was intended to end a prolonged military campaign in Gaza that has caused massive casualties and widespread destruction, with the United Nations estimating reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment