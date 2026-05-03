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HONOR Announces Open Sale of the New HONOR 600 Series, Bringing Flagship-Level Performance to More Users
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Dubai, UAE, May 1, 2026 – HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, today announced the official open sale of the highly anticipated HONOR 600 Series including HONOR 600 and HONOR 600 Pro, following a successful pre-order phase that saw strong demand. Designed to bring flagship-level innovation to a wider audience, the HONOR 600 Series combines cutting-edge AI imaging, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery life to deliver a seamless, everyday flagship experience.
Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC said “Driven by our industry-leading AI capabilities, especially the AI Image to Video2.0, we’ve seen exceptional demand for the HONOR 600 Series, with pre-orders increasing by 150% compared to the previous generation. This performance has positioned us as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the UAE and the No.1 Chinese brand in the market.” He added “We are truly thrilled by the positive response from customers, which reflects their growing appreciation for innovative, AI-powered experiences. At HONOR, we remain committed to bringing the best products and cutting-edge technologies to the UAE market, ensuring more users can enjoy a premium, intelligent smartphone experience.”
Building on the momentum of its pre-order success, the HONOR 600 Series is now widely available across retail and online channels, marking a significant milestone in HONOR’s continued expansion in the region.
Flagship-Level 200MP AI Night Camera
At the core of the HONOR 600 Series is its flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera , to deliver exceptional clarity, depth, and low-light performance. Powered by advanced AI night algorithms, the system enhances night portrait photography, preserving natural skin tones, accurate lighting, and scene depth even in challenging conditions.
AI-powered stabilization, with CIPA 6.0 on HONOR 600 and CIPA 6.5 on HONOR 600 Pro, ensures sharper, more stable handheld shots, while the proprietary AI Color Engine delivers true-to-life colors across varied lighting environments. The HONOR 600 Pro further extends its imaging capabilities with up to 120x zoom, enabling users to capture distant moments with impressive clarity.
Designed for real-life photography scenarios, the HONOR 600 Series delivers consistent results adapting seamlessly to changing lighting conditions. From low-light cityscapes to fast-moving scenes, the HONOR 600 Series is engineered to capture moments instantly, with consistency and precision.
Creativity Powered by AI
The HONOR 600 Series introduces AI Image-to-Video 2.0 , enabling users to transform still images into dynamic video content using natural language prompts and built-in templates. This next-generation feature unlocks new creative possibilities, allowing users to bring static memories to life in a more immersive, cinematic format.
Complementing this is the dedicated AI Button, providing quick access to AI imaging tools, including AI Image-to-Video and AI Photos Agent. Users can edit, enhance, or reimagine images instantly, simplifying the content creation process.
Performance Built for AI and Everyday Speed
Powered by Snapdragon processors, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite on the Pro model, the HONOR 600 Series delivers flagship-level performance across multitasking, gaming, and content creation. With up to IP69K water and dust resistance , together with SGS 5-star Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush , ensure the device holds up against splashes, dust, drops, and the unpredictability of everyday life.
All Day Battery and Ultra-Fast Charging
Designed to keep up with modern lifestyles, the HONOR 600 Series is equipped with a 7000mAh long-life battery, the largest in the HONOR Number Series, designed to support extended usage across content creation, streaming, and daily productivity despite its slim design.
Paired with 80W HONOR SuperCharge , the device delivers ultra-fast charging, minimizing downtime and ensuring users stay connected throughout the day. With a high battery capacity and charging speed combination, users can quickly power up and stay connected, reducing downtime and ensuring uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.
Try Google AI Pro for 3 months on HONOR 600 Series
For a limited time, customers who purchase HONOR 600 Pro or HONOR 600 are eligible to get a 3-month free trial of Google AI Pro, unlocking higher access to the best of Gemini plus 5TB of cloud storage.
With Google AI Pro from Google, consumers can unleash their creativity with Nano Banana to generate and edit images using natural language prompts, get access to AI-powered assistance from Gemini directly in the Google apps they know and use like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. Furthermore, users can create AI-generated videos in seconds using Veo 3, just by using text prompts and study smarter with Gemini and get tailored study plans and quizzing themselves on course materials.
Availability and Sales Channels
The HONOR 600 Series is available in Orange, Golden White, and Black. The starting price of the HONOR 600 is AED 1,599. while the HONOR 600 Pro is available at AED 2,999.
For a limited time, customers will receive complimentary gifts worth AED 99, including India/Pakistan and GCC warranty coverage, as well as a magnetic phone case.
Consumers can purchase the HONOR 600 Series through the HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Stores, and leading retail and e-commerce partners, including Sharaf DG, Emax, LuLu, Noon, Jumbo, Carrefour, and e&, other authorized retail stores.
About HONOR
HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.
Debo Zhang, General Manager of HONOR GCC said “Driven by our industry-leading AI capabilities, especially the AI Image to Video2.0, we’ve seen exceptional demand for the HONOR 600 Series, with pre-orders increasing by 150% compared to the previous generation. This performance has positioned us as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the UAE and the No.1 Chinese brand in the market.” He added “We are truly thrilled by the positive response from customers, which reflects their growing appreciation for innovative, AI-powered experiences. At HONOR, we remain committed to bringing the best products and cutting-edge technologies to the UAE market, ensuring more users can enjoy a premium, intelligent smartphone experience.”
Building on the momentum of its pre-order success, the HONOR 600 Series is now widely available across retail and online channels, marking a significant milestone in HONOR’s continued expansion in the region.
Flagship-Level 200MP AI Night Camera
At the core of the HONOR 600 Series is its flagship-level 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Night Camera , to deliver exceptional clarity, depth, and low-light performance. Powered by advanced AI night algorithms, the system enhances night portrait photography, preserving natural skin tones, accurate lighting, and scene depth even in challenging conditions.
AI-powered stabilization, with CIPA 6.0 on HONOR 600 and CIPA 6.5 on HONOR 600 Pro, ensures sharper, more stable handheld shots, while the proprietary AI Color Engine delivers true-to-life colors across varied lighting environments. The HONOR 600 Pro further extends its imaging capabilities with up to 120x zoom, enabling users to capture distant moments with impressive clarity.
Designed for real-life photography scenarios, the HONOR 600 Series delivers consistent results adapting seamlessly to changing lighting conditions. From low-light cityscapes to fast-moving scenes, the HONOR 600 Series is engineered to capture moments instantly, with consistency and precision.
Creativity Powered by AI
The HONOR 600 Series introduces AI Image-to-Video 2.0 , enabling users to transform still images into dynamic video content using natural language prompts and built-in templates. This next-generation feature unlocks new creative possibilities, allowing users to bring static memories to life in a more immersive, cinematic format.
Complementing this is the dedicated AI Button, providing quick access to AI imaging tools, including AI Image-to-Video and AI Photos Agent. Users can edit, enhance, or reimagine images instantly, simplifying the content creation process.
Performance Built for AI and Everyday Speed
Powered by Snapdragon processors, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite on the Pro model, the HONOR 600 Series delivers flagship-level performance across multitasking, gaming, and content creation. With up to IP69K water and dust resistance , together with SGS 5-star Premium Performance Certification of Drop & Crush , ensure the device holds up against splashes, dust, drops, and the unpredictability of everyday life.
All Day Battery and Ultra-Fast Charging
Designed to keep up with modern lifestyles, the HONOR 600 Series is equipped with a 7000mAh long-life battery, the largest in the HONOR Number Series, designed to support extended usage across content creation, streaming, and daily productivity despite its slim design.
Paired with 80W HONOR SuperCharge , the device delivers ultra-fast charging, minimizing downtime and ensuring users stay connected throughout the day. With a high battery capacity and charging speed combination, users can quickly power up and stay connected, reducing downtime and ensuring uninterrupted productivity and entertainment.
Try Google AI Pro for 3 months on HONOR 600 Series
For a limited time, customers who purchase HONOR 600 Pro or HONOR 600 are eligible to get a 3-month free trial of Google AI Pro, unlocking higher access to the best of Gemini plus 5TB of cloud storage.
With Google AI Pro from Google, consumers can unleash their creativity with Nano Banana to generate and edit images using natural language prompts, get access to AI-powered assistance from Gemini directly in the Google apps they know and use like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. Furthermore, users can create AI-generated videos in seconds using Veo 3, just by using text prompts and study smarter with Gemini and get tailored study plans and quizzing themselves on course materials.
Availability and Sales Channels
The HONOR 600 Series is available in Orange, Golden White, and Black. The starting price of the HONOR 600 is AED 1,599. while the HONOR 600 Pro is available at AED 2,999.
For a limited time, customers will receive complimentary gifts worth AED 99, including India/Pakistan and GCC warranty coverage, as well as a magnetic phone case.
Consumers can purchase the HONOR 600 Series through the HONOR Online Store, HONOR Experience Stores, and leading retail and e-commerce partners, including Sharaf DG, Emax, LuLu, Noon, Jumbo, Carrefour, and e&, other authorized retail stores.
About HONOR
HONOR is a global leading AI device ecosystem company. It is committed to revolutionizing human-to-device interactions to bridge the AI ecosystem with all consumers in the agentic AI era and beyond. The company endeavors to open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. With an innovative product portfolio spanning AI phones, PCs, tablets, wearables and more, HONOR aims to empower every human, enabling everyone to embrace the new intelligent world.
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