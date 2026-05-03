403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Patrick Kennelly Makes an Impact in the Electrical Industry
(MENAFNEditorial) Patrick Kennelly continues to shape the electrical industry through steady work, strong leadership, and a clear focus on results. As President of Anthony G. Ferry Inc., Patrick Kennelly leads projects that support the daily function of buildings across New York City. His work reflects not only technical skill but also discipline and consistency built over more than thirty years in the field.
With over three decades of experience, Pat Kennelly has built a career grounded in hands-on training and real job site work. He entered the electrical trade through practical experience and continued learning, eventually earning the role of a master electrician. This path required years of fieldwork, testing, and a deep understanding of electrical systems and safety standards.
Today, Patrick Kennelly applies that experience to every project he oversees. He focuses on clear planning and structured execution. Before work begins, his team reviews layouts, load requirements, and timelines. This process reduces errors and helps projects stay on schedule. It reflects the disciplined approach required in New York City’s demanding construction environment.
At Anthony G. Ferry Inc., Pat Kennelly oversees a wide range of work across residential, commercial, and institutional projects. Each project requires coordination with multiple teams and strict attention to safety and code requirements. His leadership ensures that work meets these expectations while maintaining consistency across all job types.
Safety remains central to his work. Pat Kennelly enforces strict safety practices, including proper system checks and adherence to established protocols. His approach aligns with the standards required in complex urban electrical systems, where careful handling and preparation are critical.
His work also highlights the importance of communication. Patrick Kennelly maintains clear coordination between teams, engineers, and project stakeholders. This approach helps manage changes, avoid confusion, and keep work moving forward. Strong communication supports both safety and project outcomes.
His leadership reflects values developed early in life, including discipline, accountability, and respect for the trade. These principles guide how he manages teams and approaches each project. Workers understand their responsibilities and contribute with a clear sense of purpose.
Beyond his professional role, Pat Kennelly has remained active in community and educational efforts. As noted in his background, he has supported schools, charitable organizations, and youth programs across Westchester County and the Bronx. His involvement includes contributions to educational institutions and service as a board member at St. Ignatius School.
Patrick Kennelly also supports initiatives such as Meals on Wheels in Port Chester, helping provide services to individuals in need. His community work reflects a long-standing commitment to service alongside his professional responsibilities.
He also values continued learning. Electrical systems and regulations continue to evolve, especially in a city like New York. Pat Kennelly stays informed and ensures his team remains aware of current standards. This helps maintain compliance and supports consistent project delivery.
His work is guided by a clear and practical approach. He plans carefully, follows established standards, and maintains focus throughout each project phase. These habits support reliable outcomes and long-term client relationships.
Clients who work with Patrick Kennelly often continue those relationships over time. His steady approach and clear communication create trust. This trust supports repeat work and long-term collaboration.
Pat Kennelly continues to contribute to the electrical contracting industry through experience, leadership, and ongoing service. His work supports the infrastructure that powers New York City while reflecting a career built on skill, discipline, and commitment to both craft and community.
With over three decades of experience, Pat Kennelly has built a career grounded in hands-on training and real job site work. He entered the electrical trade through practical experience and continued learning, eventually earning the role of a master electrician. This path required years of fieldwork, testing, and a deep understanding of electrical systems and safety standards.
Today, Patrick Kennelly applies that experience to every project he oversees. He focuses on clear planning and structured execution. Before work begins, his team reviews layouts, load requirements, and timelines. This process reduces errors and helps projects stay on schedule. It reflects the disciplined approach required in New York City’s demanding construction environment.
At Anthony G. Ferry Inc., Pat Kennelly oversees a wide range of work across residential, commercial, and institutional projects. Each project requires coordination with multiple teams and strict attention to safety and code requirements. His leadership ensures that work meets these expectations while maintaining consistency across all job types.
Safety remains central to his work. Pat Kennelly enforces strict safety practices, including proper system checks and adherence to established protocols. His approach aligns with the standards required in complex urban electrical systems, where careful handling and preparation are critical.
His work also highlights the importance of communication. Patrick Kennelly maintains clear coordination between teams, engineers, and project stakeholders. This approach helps manage changes, avoid confusion, and keep work moving forward. Strong communication supports both safety and project outcomes.
His leadership reflects values developed early in life, including discipline, accountability, and respect for the trade. These principles guide how he manages teams and approaches each project. Workers understand their responsibilities and contribute with a clear sense of purpose.
Beyond his professional role, Pat Kennelly has remained active in community and educational efforts. As noted in his background, he has supported schools, charitable organizations, and youth programs across Westchester County and the Bronx. His involvement includes contributions to educational institutions and service as a board member at St. Ignatius School.
Patrick Kennelly also supports initiatives such as Meals on Wheels in Port Chester, helping provide services to individuals in need. His community work reflects a long-standing commitment to service alongside his professional responsibilities.
He also values continued learning. Electrical systems and regulations continue to evolve, especially in a city like New York. Pat Kennelly stays informed and ensures his team remains aware of current standards. This helps maintain compliance and supports consistent project delivery.
His work is guided by a clear and practical approach. He plans carefully, follows established standards, and maintains focus throughout each project phase. These habits support reliable outcomes and long-term client relationships.
Clients who work with Patrick Kennelly often continue those relationships over time. His steady approach and clear communication create trust. This trust supports repeat work and long-term collaboration.
Pat Kennelly continues to contribute to the electrical contracting industry through experience, leadership, and ongoing service. His work supports the infrastructure that powers New York City while reflecting a career built on skill, discipline, and commitment to both craft and community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment