Women's Stories Program: From The Microphone To Influence
media professional whose work centers on storytelling, creative freedom, and amplifying
authentic voices. In this episode, she reflects on her journey into filmmaking, the role of cinema
in shaping narratives, and the importance of empowering women and youth through the arts.
Ghada Sabbeh and the Art of Filmmaking
Ghada Sabbeh describes media and filmmaking as a significant responsibility, though she
approaches her work with a strong sense of creative independence. She views herself as a
director who prioritizes expressing her own perspective, emphasizing that filmmaking allows
space for personal voice, emotion, and interpretation. For Sabbeh, this creative“freedom” is
essential to producing meaningful and authentic stories.
Her passion for cinema began in childhood, influenced by her father, who ensured she was
exposed to important works from both Arab and international film. This early immersion
fostered a deep appreciation for storytelling and shaped her ambition to become a filmmaker, a
goal she declared at the age of eleven. After her father's passing and the disruption caused by the
Gulf War, her path shifted, leading her to study theater at Yarmouk University. There, she
developed a strong connection to the artistic community and drew inspiration from the cultural
and natural landscape of northern Jordan.
Sabbeh was particularly influenced by the films of Egyptian director Youssef Chahine, which led
her to Cairo after graduation. She worked as an assistant director under him, gaining hands-on
experience and building connections within the film industry. This period marked the beginning
of her professional journey in cinema, where she contributed to various film projects and
developed her own creative voice.
A defining initiative in her career is the founding of No Budget Films, a platform created to
support filmmakers who lack financial resources. The initiative emphasizes creative freedom,
rejecting external conditions or restrictions from donors that could shape or limit the storytelling
process. Through this work, Sabbeh has collaborated extensively with young filmmakers,
encouraging them to tell their own stories and document shared experiences. Projects such as
“The March With Us Forward” further reflect her commitment to collective storytelling and
preserving cultural narratives across Jordanian communities.
Sabbeh also highlights the role of cinema in addressing social issues and influencing
perspectives. She believes that films have the power to shape understanding, raise awareness,
and even change individuals. In her view, cinema holds a lasting impact, rooted in imagination
and emotional connection, distinguishing it from other forms of media. She points to its role in
bringing attention to critical issues, including ongoing conflicts, and in fostering deeper
awareness among audiences.
Her work extends beyond filmmaking into advocacy and capacity building. Through her
organization, Saba Hamblet, she has trained women, girls, and young people across Jordan in
storytelling, communication, and media skills, while also working to combat violence against
women, particularly in digital spaces. What began as an individual effort later developed into an
institutional initiative, expanding its reach and impact.
Sabbeh also plays a key role in Women's Film Week, an international festival focused on
women's representation in cinema. Since becoming involved in 2015 through a United Nations
initiative, she has helped sustain and grow the festival, even adapting it to an online format
during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival serves as a platform for showcasing women's
stories and addressing global challenges faced by women in the film industry and beyond.
In addition to her work in film and training, Sabbeh remains active in media, including
presenting programs on Roya TV and collaborating with regional and international platforms.
She notes the growing presence of Jordanian films, particularly those created by and about
women, and views the arts as an increasingly important space for expression and empowerment.
Ultimately, Sabbeh emphasizes the importance of telling one's own story without external
control. She sees filmmaking as both a creative and social tool with the power to preserve
identity, challenge narratives, and create space for diverse voices. Her message to young people,
especially women, is to pursue the arts with confidence and to use storytelling as a means of
shaping both personal and collective futures.
Episode Link: من الميكروفون إلى التأثير... غادة سابه تحكي رحلة المرأة في الإعلام والسينما | موقع عمان نت
This program is prepared and presented by Ataf Al-Rodan.
This podcast segment was prepared by our colleague Hadeel Al-Saabi.
The Women's Series Program is funded by IMS.
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