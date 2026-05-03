Women's Stories Program: From The Microphone To Influence

MENAFN - Amman Net) Episode 7 of the Women's Stories Program features Ghada Sabbeh, a filmmaker, director, andmedia professional whose work centers on storytelling, creative freedom, and amplifyingauthentic voices. In this episode, she reflects on her journey into filmmaking, the role of cinemain shaping narratives, and the importance of empowering women and youth through the arts.Ghada Sabbeh describes media and filmmaking as a significant responsibility, though sheapproaches her work with a strong sense of creative independence. She views herself as adirector who prioritizes expressing her own perspective, emphasizing that filmmaking allowsspace for personal voice, emotion, and interpretation. For Sabbeh, this creative“freedom” isessential to producing meaningful and authentic stories.Her passion for cinema began in childhood, influenced by her father, who ensured she wasexposed to important works from both Arab and international film. This early immersionfostered a deep appreciation for storytelling and shaped her ambition to become a filmmaker, agoal she declared at the age of eleven. After her father's passing and the disruption caused by theGulf War, her path shifted, leading her to study theater at Yarmouk University. There, shedeveloped a strong connection to the artistic community and drew inspiration from the culturaland natural landscape of northern Jordan.Sabbeh was particularly influenced by the films of Egyptian director Youssef Chahine, which ledher to Cairo after graduation. She worked as an assistant director under him, gaining hands-onexperience and building connections within the film industry. This period marked the beginningof her professional journey in cinema, where she contributed to various film projects anddeveloped her own creative voice.A defining initiative in her career is the founding of No Budget Films, a platform created tosupport filmmakers who lack financial resources. The initiative emphasizes creative freedom,rejecting external conditions or restrictions from donors that could shape or limit the storytellingprocess. Through this work, Sabbeh has collaborated extensively with young filmmakers,encouraging them to tell their own stories and document shared experiences. Projects such as“The March With Us Forward” further reflect her commitment to collective storytelling andpreserving cultural narratives across Jordanian communities.Sabbeh also highlights the role of cinema in addressing social issues and influencingperspectives. She believes that films have the power to shape understanding, raise awareness,and even change individuals. In her view, cinema holds a lasting impact, rooted in imaginationand emotional connection, distinguishing it from other forms of media. She points to its role in

bringing attention to critical issues, including ongoing conflicts, and in fostering deeper

awareness among audiences.

Her work extends beyond filmmaking into advocacy and capacity building. Through her

organization, Saba Hamblet, she has trained women, girls, and young people across Jordan in

storytelling, communication, and media skills, while also working to combat violence against

women, particularly in digital spaces. What began as an individual effort later developed into an

institutional initiative, expanding its reach and impact.

Sabbeh also plays a key role in Women's Film Week, an international festival focused on

women's representation in cinema. Since becoming involved in 2015 through a United Nations

initiative, she has helped sustain and grow the festival, even adapting it to an online format

during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival serves as a platform for showcasing women's

stories and addressing global challenges faced by women in the film industry and beyond.

In addition to her work in film and training, Sabbeh remains active in media, including

presenting programs on Roya TV and collaborating with regional and international platforms.

She notes the growing presence of Jordanian films, particularly those created by and about

women, and views the arts as an increasingly important space for expression and empowerment.

Ultimately, Sabbeh emphasizes the importance of telling one's own story without external

control. She sees filmmaking as both a creative and social tool with the power to preserve

identity, challenge narratives, and create space for diverse voices. Her message to young people,

especially women, is to pursue the arts with confidence and to use storytelling as a means of

shaping both personal and collective futures.

Episode Link: من الميكروفون إلى التأثير... غادة سابه تحكي رحلة المرأة في الإعلام والسينما | موقع عمان نت

This program is prepared and presented by Ataf Al-Rodan.

This podcast segment was prepared by our colleague Hadeel Al-Saabi.

The Women's Series Program is funded by IMS.