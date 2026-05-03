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Jordan Carries Out Strikes on Alleged Smuggling Networks in Syria
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Jordanian military conducted strikes targeting suspected drug and weapons smuggling sites in southern Syria, in operations aimed at disrupting cross-border trafficking networks.
As stated by reports, the military said the targeted locations included facilities and warehouses allegedly used as staging points for smuggling operations into Jordan. The sites were reportedly identified through intelligence assessments and were destroyed in what authorities described as precision strikes.
According to reports, the operation comes amid a noticeable increase in smuggling attempts along the border, with Jordanian forces acting to prevent the infiltration of narcotics and weapons into its territory.
Separately, reports citing Syrian media sources said that aircraft carried out strikes on a site in Shahba village in Suwayda province, which was believed to contain weapons and narcotics. Additional areas near a former security branch in the same region were also reportedly affected, with observations of drone activity and ambulance movement following the strikes.
As stated by reports, Jordan has previously conducted similar operations targeting trafficking networks operating along its northern frontier with Syria, reflecting ongoing security concerns in the border region.
According to reports, these developments come as Syria’s new leadership works to reinforce internal security following major political changes in late 2024, when long-time President Bashar al-Assad left power after more than two decades in office.
Reports indicate that a transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa took office in early 2025, marking a new phase in the country’s governance and security restructuring.
As stated by reports, the military said the targeted locations included facilities and warehouses allegedly used as staging points for smuggling operations into Jordan. The sites were reportedly identified through intelligence assessments and were destroyed in what authorities described as precision strikes.
According to reports, the operation comes amid a noticeable increase in smuggling attempts along the border, with Jordanian forces acting to prevent the infiltration of narcotics and weapons into its territory.
Separately, reports citing Syrian media sources said that aircraft carried out strikes on a site in Shahba village in Suwayda province, which was believed to contain weapons and narcotics. Additional areas near a former security branch in the same region were also reportedly affected, with observations of drone activity and ambulance movement following the strikes.
As stated by reports, Jordan has previously conducted similar operations targeting trafficking networks operating along its northern frontier with Syria, reflecting ongoing security concerns in the border region.
According to reports, these developments come as Syria’s new leadership works to reinforce internal security following major political changes in late 2024, when long-time President Bashar al-Assad left power after more than two decades in office.
Reports indicate that a transitional administration headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa took office in early 2025, marking a new phase in the country’s governance and security restructuring.
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