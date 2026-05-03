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Biopharma PEG to Present Advanced Drug Delivery Technologies at TIDES USA 2026
(MENAFN- Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.) BOSTON, MA — Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc., a specialist in the manufacture of high-purity polyethylene glycol (PEG) derivatives, has announced its participation in the TIDES USA 2026 conference. The event is scheduled for May 11–14, 2026, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA.
Industry partners and researchers are invited to visit Booth 826 to discuss how specialized PEG linkers are assisting in the development of next-generation therapeutics.
High-Purity Solutions for Therapeutic Development
Biopharma PEG supports global clients by providing high-quality linkers essential for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), PROTACs, click chemistry, and advanced drug delivery. The company offers an extensive catalog of over 5,000 monodispersed and polydispersed PEG derivatives.
A critical factor in therapeutic stability and pharmacokinetics is the purity of the chemical linkers. Biopharma PEG maintains a strict technical standard for its products, ensuring that PEG impurities remain below 0.50%.
"We are looking forward to the TIDES USA conference and welcome you to visit our booth," said Sonia Lee, Head of Business Development at Biopharma PEG. "Our team is eager to show how our high-purity PEG technologies can support your projects as they move from initial research into large-scale commercial production."
Key Product Offerings
Biopharma PEG provides an integrated production line covering everything from raw material manufacturing to GMP commercial supply. The following featured products are currently in stock to support immediate project needs:
Polydispersed PEGs (M.W. 200–43 KDa)
mPEG-PALD (DMF/CDE), HZ-PEG-HZ(DMF), OH-PEG-AA, DSPE-PEG-Mannose, DSPE-PEG-NH2, Y-Shape-PEG-NHS, 4-ArmPEG-SG, 4-ArmPEG-SH
Monodispersed PEGs (Units 1–48)
mPEG36-NH2, OH-PEG9-OH, OH-PEG6-COOH, N3-PEG11-NH2, N3-PEG3-SPA, N3-PEG3-COOH, NH2-PEG3-OH, NH2-PEG8-CH2CH2COOtBu
Meet the Team in Boston
Technical experts will be available at Booth 826 throughout the event to discuss custom PEG derivative synthesis and specific partnering requirements.
Industry partners and researchers are invited to visit Booth 826 to discuss how specialized PEG linkers are assisting in the development of next-generation therapeutics.
High-Purity Solutions for Therapeutic Development
Biopharma PEG supports global clients by providing high-quality linkers essential for Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs), PROTACs, click chemistry, and advanced drug delivery. The company offers an extensive catalog of over 5,000 monodispersed and polydispersed PEG derivatives.
A critical factor in therapeutic stability and pharmacokinetics is the purity of the chemical linkers. Biopharma PEG maintains a strict technical standard for its products, ensuring that PEG impurities remain below 0.50%.
"We are looking forward to the TIDES USA conference and welcome you to visit our booth," said Sonia Lee, Head of Business Development at Biopharma PEG. "Our team is eager to show how our high-purity PEG technologies can support your projects as they move from initial research into large-scale commercial production."
Key Product Offerings
Biopharma PEG provides an integrated production line covering everything from raw material manufacturing to GMP commercial supply. The following featured products are currently in stock to support immediate project needs:
Polydispersed PEGs (M.W. 200–43 KDa)
mPEG-PALD (DMF/CDE), HZ-PEG-HZ(DMF), OH-PEG-AA, DSPE-PEG-Mannose, DSPE-PEG-NH2, Y-Shape-PEG-NHS, 4-ArmPEG-SG, 4-ArmPEG-SH
Monodispersed PEGs (Units 1–48)
mPEG36-NH2, OH-PEG9-OH, OH-PEG6-COOH, N3-PEG11-NH2, N3-PEG3-SPA, N3-PEG3-COOH, NH2-PEG3-OH, NH2-PEG8-CH2CH2COOtBu
Meet the Team in Boston
Technical experts will be available at Booth 826 throughout the event to discuss custom PEG derivative synthesis and specific partnering requirements.
Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.
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