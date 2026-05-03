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Equipment For Centrifugal Casting Of Parts With Complex Configurations
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Metal Technology offers customers centrifugal casting equipment for complex-shaped parts under a manufacturing agreement and/or subcontracting and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Centrifugal casting equipment for complex parts is used in various industries, including automotive, aviation, energy, and medicine. Leading global manufacturers of such equipment offer solutions for working with metals, alloys, and other materials. Here is a list of key companies specializing in the production of centrifugal casting equipment:
1 (Spain)
- Features: Loramendi manufactures equipment for casting complex parts, including centrifugal casting systems. Their technologies are widely used in the automotive and energy industries.
2. Kurtz Ersa (Germany)
- Features: Kurtz Ersa offers metal casting equipment, including centrifugal casting. The company is known for its innovative solutions and high-tech equipment.
3. Shree Bhagwati Machines (India
- Features: Manufacturer of centrifugal casting equipment, including machines for casting complex parts. The company is export-oriented and offers cost-effective solutions.
4. Roto Cast (USA)
- Specialties: Specializes in the production of centrifugal casting equipment used in the production of pipes, shafts, rollers, and other components.
The Institute of Metal Technology has developed equipment for centrifugal casting of complex-shaped parts made of copper-based alloys using inert gases as a protective atmosphere.
This information is included in the Catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy in 2022–2023." pp. 56–57. Advantages and Innovations The centrifugal die casting equipment developed by the Institute of Metal Technology combines high productivity, cost effectiveness, and casting quality. Its versatility and reliability make it popular for the production of high-precision, durable parts in various industries.
Parts produced using the developed centrifugal die casting method are characterized by a long service life, high metal density, and the absence of defects typical of cast parts. The developed equipment ensures high casting accuracy compared to methods without applying pressure to the melt. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Ready for production.
Ready to produce batches of castings based on customer orders using centrifugal die casting in a steel mold using inert gases. The parts have undergone pilot testing. Industrial operation has shown that parts manufactured at the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus are competitive and comparable in service life to foreign-made parts.
The Institute of Metal Technology completed the research project "Development of technological principles, study of the structure and properties of complex-shaped parts produced by centrifugal die casting from copper-based alloy waste, including the creation of laboratory equipment." The research results were used in the development of the centrifugal casting method. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading scientific organization in the development and creation of resource-saving, environmentally friendly, science-intensive foundry technologies and the production of advanced materials for industrial enterprises.
The Institute's main scientific and technical areas include:
- Technologies for obtaining the structure and properties of powdered hard alloys based on tungsten, titanium, and tantalum carbides with cobalt as a binder;
- Methods for recycling and hardening hard alloys to improve their performance characteristics;
- High-speed steel scrap recycling processes to produce tooling material;
- Development of theoretical foundations for controlling the formation of the structure and properties of metals and alloys during crystallization and solidification;
- Thermophysics and hydrodynamics of special types of casting;
- Development of new materials and resource-saving technological processes for their production, processing, and hardening.
The results of the institute's fundamental research have been published in scientific publications and are used:
- in the development of environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous alloy ingots;
- in the development of new cast materials, including bimetallic ones, with high consumer properties (strength, ductility, density);
- in the development of wear-resistant carbon-based composites, including those with a gradient of physical and mechanical properties.
The institute develops, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains equipment for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electroslag casting of blanks, including bimetallic ones, and centrifugal casting of bimetals.
According to customer orders, the institute manufactures:
- cylinder liners for high-performance engines;
- zinc anodes for electroplating;
- original trophies, souvenirs, bas-reliefs, figurines, memorial plaques, and other sculptures made of bronze and aluminum;
- mold casting of wear-resistant chromium cast iron parts for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment for use in the construction industry.
- quench-hardening casting of AK12 alloy castings with nanostructured eutectic silicon, as well as AK15, AK18, and AK21 alloy castings with an ultra-fine structure, possessing unique physical, mechanical, wear-resistant, and performance properties.
- continuous horizontal casting of rectangular, round, and complex cross-section blanks made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, hollow castings made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, and copper anodes for galvanic coating.
- electroslag casting of bimetallic blanks and stainless steel blanks.
The Institute develops and manufactures foundry equipment:
- electroslag remelting units;
- Continuous horizontal casting machines;
- Channel furnaces for melting brass and bronze;
- Continuous copper chloride strip casting lines;
- Crystallizers with a jet cooling system for continuous casting machines for metals and alloys.
The Institute offers services in:
1. Study of the structure and properties of metals and alloys:
- Determination of the chemical composition of metals and alloys, pressed powders, and wire using atomic emission spectroscopy;
- Metallographic structural studies;
- Determination of physical and mechanical properties.
2. Modeling of casting processes:
- Solving thermal problems of solidification of castings and ingots of any configuration and problems of crystallization of metals and alloys;
- Optimization of casting processes and other technological processes based on multi-criteria optimization methods.
Official website of the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing centrifugal casting equipment for complex parts under a manufacturing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing centrifugal casting equipment for complex parts under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
1 (Spain)
- Features: Loramendi manufactures equipment for casting complex parts, including centrifugal casting systems. Their technologies are widely used in the automotive and energy industries.
2. Kurtz Ersa (Germany)
- Features: Kurtz Ersa offers metal casting equipment, including centrifugal casting. The company is known for its innovative solutions and high-tech equipment.
3. Shree Bhagwati Machines (India
- Features: Manufacturer of centrifugal casting equipment, including machines for casting complex parts. The company is export-oriented and offers cost-effective solutions.
4. Roto Cast (USA)
- Specialties: Specializes in the production of centrifugal casting equipment used in the production of pipes, shafts, rollers, and other components.
The Institute of Metal Technology has developed equipment for centrifugal casting of complex-shaped parts made of copper-based alloys using inert gases as a protective atmosphere.
This information is included in the Catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy in 2022–2023." pp. 56–57. Advantages and Innovations The centrifugal die casting equipment developed by the Institute of Metal Technology combines high productivity, cost effectiveness, and casting quality. Its versatility and reliability make it popular for the production of high-precision, durable parts in various industries.
Parts produced using the developed centrifugal die casting method are characterized by a long service life, high metal density, and the absence of defects typical of cast parts. The developed equipment ensures high casting accuracy compared to methods without applying pressure to the melt. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Ready for production.
Ready to produce batches of castings based on customer orders using centrifugal die casting in a steel mold using inert gases. The parts have undergone pilot testing. Industrial operation has shown that parts manufactured at the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus are competitive and comparable in service life to foreign-made parts.
The Institute of Metal Technology completed the research project "Development of technological principles, study of the structure and properties of complex-shaped parts produced by centrifugal die casting from copper-based alloy waste, including the creation of laboratory equipment." The research results were used in the development of the centrifugal casting method. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Aeronautics, Space and Dual-Use Technologies
Agrofood
Materials
Mobility
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.24.10 - Manufacture of basic iron and steel and of ferro-alloys
C.25.61 - Treatment and coating of metals
C.25.99 - Manufacture of other fabricated metal products n.e.c.
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the country's leading scientific organization in the development and creation of resource-saving, environmentally friendly, science-intensive foundry technologies and the production of advanced materials for industrial enterprises.
The Institute's main scientific and technical areas include:
- Technologies for obtaining the structure and properties of powdered hard alloys based on tungsten, titanium, and tantalum carbides with cobalt as a binder;
- Methods for recycling and hardening hard alloys to improve their performance characteristics;
- High-speed steel scrap recycling processes to produce tooling material;
- Development of theoretical foundations for controlling the formation of the structure and properties of metals and alloys during crystallization and solidification;
- Thermophysics and hydrodynamics of special types of casting;
- Development of new materials and resource-saving technological processes for their production, processing, and hardening.
The results of the institute's fundamental research have been published in scientific publications and are used:
- in the development of environmentally friendly, resource-saving technologies for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous alloy ingots;
- in the development of new cast materials, including bimetallic ones, with high consumer properties (strength, ductility, density);
- in the development of wear-resistant carbon-based composites, including those with a gradient of physical and mechanical properties.
The institute develops, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains equipment for the continuous casting of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, electroslag casting of blanks, including bimetallic ones, and centrifugal casting of bimetals.
According to customer orders, the institute manufactures:
- cylinder liners for high-performance engines;
- zinc anodes for electroplating;
- original trophies, souvenirs, bas-reliefs, figurines, memorial plaques, and other sculptures made of bronze and aluminum;
- mold casting of wear-resistant chromium cast iron parts for centrifugal crushing and grinding equipment for use in the construction industry.
- quench-hardening casting of AK12 alloy castings with nanostructured eutectic silicon, as well as AK15, AK18, and AK21 alloy castings with an ultra-fine structure, possessing unique physical, mechanical, wear-resistant, and performance properties.
- continuous horizontal casting of rectangular, round, and complex cross-section blanks made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, hollow castings made of cast iron and copper-based alloys, and copper anodes for galvanic coating.
- electroslag casting of bimetallic blanks and stainless steel blanks.
The Institute develops and manufactures foundry equipment:
- electroslag remelting units;
- Continuous horizontal casting machines;
- Channel furnaces for melting brass and bronze;
- Continuous copper chloride strip casting lines;
- Crystallizers with a jet cooling system for continuous casting machines for metals and alloys.
The Institute offers services in:
1. Study of the structure and properties of metals and alloys:
- Determination of the chemical composition of metals and alloys, pressed powders, and wire using atomic emission spectroscopy;
- Metallographic structural studies;
- Determination of physical and mechanical properties.
2. Modeling of casting processes:
- Solving thermal problems of solidification of castings and ingots of any configuration and problems of crystallization of metals and alloys;
- Optimization of casting processes and other technological processes based on multi-criteria optimization methods.
Official website of the Institute of Metal Technology of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing centrifugal casting equipment for complex parts under a manufacturing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing centrifugal casting equipment for complex parts under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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