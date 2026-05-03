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Ukraine Is Ready for Cooperation with Japan on Drone Technology—FM
(MENAFN) Ukraine has expressed readiness to cooperate with Japan on drones and unmanned systems, according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
In remarks to a media outlet, Sybiha said Kyiv is prepared to share what he described as its “experience gained on the battlefield” and is open to collaboration depending on Japan’s level of readiness.
He also pointed to interest in expanding high-level political dialogue, including a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the upcoming G7 summit scheduled for June in France. Sybiha added that he intends to visit Japan in the second half of the year.
The comments come after reports that Japan is considering integrating Ukrainian-developed drone technology into its defense capabilities following discussions initiated by Kyiv.
Separately, the Ukrainian foreign minister urged the United States not to reduce sanctions pressure on Russia, warning against any temporary exemptions on Russian oil. He said “now is not the right time to ease the pressure on Russia,” adding that the US role in peace efforts is “decisive.”
He further stated that any easing of sanctions would be a mistake, arguing it could slow down progress toward ending the conflict.
His remarks follow an earlier announcement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that weapons exports “will become a reality” after receiving approval on key state-level details.
In remarks to a media outlet, Sybiha said Kyiv is prepared to share what he described as its “experience gained on the battlefield” and is open to collaboration depending on Japan’s level of readiness.
He also pointed to interest in expanding high-level political dialogue, including a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the upcoming G7 summit scheduled for June in France. Sybiha added that he intends to visit Japan in the second half of the year.
The comments come after reports that Japan is considering integrating Ukrainian-developed drone technology into its defense capabilities following discussions initiated by Kyiv.
Separately, the Ukrainian foreign minister urged the United States not to reduce sanctions pressure on Russia, warning against any temporary exemptions on Russian oil. He said “now is not the right time to ease the pressure on Russia,” adding that the US role in peace efforts is “decisive.”
He further stated that any easing of sanctions would be a mistake, arguing it could slow down progress toward ending the conflict.
His remarks follow an earlier announcement by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that weapons exports “will become a reality” after receiving approval on key state-level details.
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