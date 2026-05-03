Mathura Tightens Boat Safety Rules After Tragic Vrindavan Accident

New Safety Measures for Boat Operations

Mathura District Magistrate CP Singh assured that the safety of passengers will remain a top priority as the administration has implemented a series of stringent measures for boat operations in Vrindavan following a tragic boat accident in April that raised significant concerns regarding passenger safety.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Singh explained that after the boat accident in Vrindavan, which resulted in the loss of lives, the administration decided to take concrete steps to ensure such incidents do not occur again. He confirmed that a mandatory registration process for boatmen and vessels operating in the area has been introduced as part of the safety initiative. "In April, a boat accident in Vrindavan caused serious concern. It was decided that boatmen must have proper registration, every vessel must carry safety jackets and equipment, and both operators and passengers should be insured. A set of rules was prepared, and the municipal corporation launched a registration drive," he added.

Singh further addressed concerns raised by boatmen regarding the registration fees, clarifying that after discussions with stakeholders, the administration arrived at a decision that balances public interest with practicality. The registration fee has been set at Rs 500 for small boats and Rs 1,500 for steamers. He further emphasised that all boatmen have agreed to comply with the new regulations, which are designed to improve safety without compromising their livelihoods. "There were objections over fees, but after discussions, a public-interest decision was taken: Rs 500 for small boats and Rs 1,500 for steamers. Misunderstandings were cleared, and all boatmen agreed to comply. Safety standards will not be compromised, as every life is valuable. Soon, registered boats will resume operations. Devotees are urged to wear life jackets, avoid overcrowding, and remain alert to prevent accidents," Singh asserted.

Details of the Tragic Accident

Meanwhile, the boat accident on April 11 resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 10 people when a boat carrying more than two dozen passengers collided with a pontoon bridge on the Yamuna River near Keshi Ghat in Mathura. According to police reports, there were approximately 25 to 27 people on board when the collision occurred.

Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the incident occurred in the afternoon, and rescue operations are still underway.

Mathura DIG Shailesh Kumar Pandey provided further details of the incident, confirming that the accident took place around 3:15 PM. He stated that initial investigations suggest the collision occurred when the boat crashed into the pontoon bridge, leading to the fatal accident. "At approximately 3.15 PM, a boat accident took place on the Yamuna River, at the site where a pontoon bridge is located. It is reported that there were approximately 25 to 27 people on board... The prima facie cause of the collision, based on accounts provided by witnesses so far, appears to be that the boat crashed into the pontoon bridge, leading to the accident. Ten dead bodies have been recovered from the site. Teams from the Fire Services and the Police, along with local divers and boatmen, are all actively engaged in relief and rescue operations here. Teams from the NDRF and SDRF have also departed from their respective bases and are expected to arrive at the scene very shortly. A search is currently underway for all individuals who remain missing..." Pandey told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)