403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drive-By Shooting in Brixton Leaves Four Injured
(MENAFN) Four individuals were rushed to hospital following a drive-by shooting in south London early Saturday, with one victim in a critical condition, police confirmed.
A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life, while three others — aged 21, 47, and 70 — sustained injuries not considered life-threatening, media quoted the Metropolitan Police as saying. The attack unfolded in Brixton in the early morning hours, with multiple rounds discharged from a moving vehicle.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police reached the scene on Coldharbour Lane within minutes of emergency calls reporting the gunfire, arriving at approximately 1:15 a.m. local time (0015 GMT).
No arrests have been made as the investigation remains active. Authorities also carried out searches in the vicinity of Southwyk House on Coldharbour Lane during the afternoon, as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack.
A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life, while three others — aged 21, 47, and 70 — sustained injuries not considered life-threatening, media quoted the Metropolitan Police as saying. The attack unfolded in Brixton in the early morning hours, with multiple rounds discharged from a moving vehicle.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police reached the scene on Coldharbour Lane within minutes of emergency calls reporting the gunfire, arriving at approximately 1:15 a.m. local time (0015 GMT).
No arrests have been made as the investigation remains active. Authorities also carried out searches in the vicinity of Southwyk House on Coldharbour Lane during the afternoon, as detectives work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment