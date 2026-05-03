403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Asian Boxing U17 C'ships 2026: Indian Girls Dominate Day 1 With Five Convincing Wins
(MENAFN- IANS) Tashkent, May 3 (IANS) India's U-17 girls' boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (48kg) led the charge with a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the very first round. Continuing the strong momentum, Ovi (50kg) secured a unanimous 5–0 victory over Iran, while Mamta (52kg) outclassed her Thai opponent with another clinical 5–0 win (54kg) added to India's winning streak with a dominant 5–0 decision against Korea, showcasing complete control throughout the bout. Navya (57kg) capped off a stellar day for the Indian contingent, sealing victory with an RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam the boys' category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia's Khalid Alhossah. Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0–5 against Tajikistan's Firuzjon Boymatov a strong showing from the girls and a positive start in the boys' section, India will look to build on this momentum as the tournament progresses, with several more bouts lined up in the coming days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment