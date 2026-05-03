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Zelenskyy Hits Five Individuals with Decade-Long Sanctions
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed sweeping sanctions Saturday against five individuals whose conduct he declared "threaten the national interests, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine."
The Ukrainian presidential press service confirmed the targets include Andriy Bohdan, a Ukrainian lawyer and former chief of the Zelenskyy administration, alongside Ukrainian businessman Bohdan Pukish, identified as a close associate and partner of already-sanctioned opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk.
Also named was Russian businessman Alan Kiryukhin, flagged as a senior operator of the A7A5 payment network — a system authorities say has been exploited to evade existing sanctions. Rounding out the list are Russian Olympic officials Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili, both labeled "propagandists" in the official government statement.
The penalty package is extensive, encompassing asset freezes, suspension of trade operations, blocks on capital movement out of Ukraine, cancellation of licenses and permits, and exclusion from state property privatization and leasing processes. State honors previously awarded to the sanctioned individuals have been permanently stripped.
All five will remain under the restrictions for a period of ten years.
The Ukrainian presidential press service confirmed the targets include Andriy Bohdan, a Ukrainian lawyer and former chief of the Zelenskyy administration, alongside Ukrainian businessman Bohdan Pukish, identified as a close associate and partner of already-sanctioned opposition figure Viktor Medvedchuk.
Also named was Russian businessman Alan Kiryukhin, flagged as a senior operator of the A7A5 payment network — a system authorities say has been exploited to evade existing sanctions. Rounding out the list are Russian Olympic officials Stanislav Pozdnyakov and Mikhail Mamiashvili, both labeled "propagandists" in the official government statement.
The penalty package is extensive, encompassing asset freezes, suspension of trade operations, blocks on capital movement out of Ukraine, cancellation of licenses and permits, and exclusion from state property privatization and leasing processes. State honors previously awarded to the sanctioned individuals have been permanently stripped.
All five will remain under the restrictions for a period of ten years.
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