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Netherlands Brings Days-Long Wildfire Near Military Site Under Control
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Netherlands have confirmed that a large wildfire near a military training area has been brought under control after burning for several days, according to reports from national broadcasters.
As stated by reports, the fire began on Wednesday at a military exercise site close to the village of ’t Harde in the Gelderland province. The blaze is now considered contained, although defense officials remain on site to prevent any possible re-ignition.
The fire reportedly started during a military exercise involving the use of cannons and explosives. Strong winds spread smoke across nearby areas, prompting warnings in multiple locations.
Fire services from across the country were deployed alongside firefighting helicopters to tackle the blaze. Assistance also came from abroad, with around 30 firefighting vehicles and crews from France and Germany supporting Dutch emergency teams.
Additional wildfires were also reported in other parts of the country, including on several military properties.
An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire.
As stated by reports, the fire began on Wednesday at a military exercise site close to the village of ’t Harde in the Gelderland province. The blaze is now considered contained, although defense officials remain on site to prevent any possible re-ignition.
The fire reportedly started during a military exercise involving the use of cannons and explosives. Strong winds spread smoke across nearby areas, prompting warnings in multiple locations.
Fire services from across the country were deployed alongside firefighting helicopters to tackle the blaze. Assistance also came from abroad, with around 30 firefighting vehicles and crews from France and Germany supporting Dutch emergency teams.
Additional wildfires were also reported in other parts of the country, including on several military properties.
An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the fire.
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