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Deadly Russian Drone Strikes Hit Ukrainian Regions, Killing Two
(MENAFN) Ukraine has reported that Russian drone strikes killed at least two people and injured 13 others across the Kherson and Kharkiv regions, according to official statements on Saturday.
As stated by reports, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said an initial drone strike hit a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson’s administrative center. He said, “Two people died on the spot – a utility worker and a woman … Seven more people were injured – six men and one woman. Among them were four utility workers.” All of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
He later added that a second drone strike targeted another minibus in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, injuring one additional person who was also hospitalized.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration later updated the figures, stating that the number of injured in the first attack had risen to eight.
In a separate update, Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 143 out of 162 drones launched overnight by Russia.
As stated by reports, the attacks form part of continued cross-border aerial strikes affecting multiple Ukrainian regions.
As stated by reports, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said an initial drone strike hit a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson’s administrative center. He said, “Two people died on the spot – a utility worker and a woman … Seven more people were injured – six men and one woman. Among them were four utility workers.” All of the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.
He later added that a second drone strike targeted another minibus in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson, injuring one additional person who was also hospitalized.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration later updated the figures, stating that the number of injured in the first attack had risen to eight.
In a separate update, Ukraine’s Air Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 143 out of 162 drones launched overnight by Russia.
As stated by reports, the attacks form part of continued cross-border aerial strikes affecting multiple Ukrainian regions.
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