403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pentagon Deploys Leading AI Firms on Classified Networks
(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday it has forged agreements with some of the world's most powerful technology companies to bring cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities directly onto its classified military infrastructure.
The selected firms — SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle — will provide advanced AI systems for lawful operational deployment across Pentagon networks, the department confirmed.
"This effort supports the Department's AI Acceleration Strategy by enabling new capabilities across its three core tenets of warfighting, intelligence, and enterprise operations," the department said in a statement.
The announcement signals an aggressive push by Washington to embed AI at the core of military operations, spanning battlefield decision-making, intelligence analysis, and internal administrative functions.
The scale of existing adoption underscores the urgency behind Friday's expansion. According to the Defense Department, more than 1.3 million personnel have already accessed GenAI.mil — the military's official AI platform — "generating tens of millions of prompts and deploying hundreds of thousands of agents in only five months."
The partnerships mark a pivotal moment in the Pentagon's broader effort to close the gap with rival powers in the global race for military AI dominance, institutionalizing private-sector innovation within some of the most sensitive corners of U.S. national security infrastructure.
The selected firms — SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle — will provide advanced AI systems for lawful operational deployment across Pentagon networks, the department confirmed.
"This effort supports the Department's AI Acceleration Strategy by enabling new capabilities across its three core tenets of warfighting, intelligence, and enterprise operations," the department said in a statement.
The announcement signals an aggressive push by Washington to embed AI at the core of military operations, spanning battlefield decision-making, intelligence analysis, and internal administrative functions.
The scale of existing adoption underscores the urgency behind Friday's expansion. According to the Defense Department, more than 1.3 million personnel have already accessed GenAI.mil — the military's official AI platform — "generating tens of millions of prompts and deploying hundreds of thousands of agents in only five months."
The partnerships mark a pivotal moment in the Pentagon's broader effort to close the gap with rival powers in the global race for military AI dominance, institutionalizing private-sector innovation within some of the most sensitive corners of U.S. national security infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment